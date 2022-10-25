Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Tony Finau on his most embarrassing moment on the course: "I knew it was coming"
PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has opened up on one of his most embarrassing and hilarious moments on a golf course. Cast your mind back to the 2014 and Finau was playing the Frys.com Open. It was his rookie season. He was playing No. 10 (his first hole of the...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer
DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
‘Not sure it’s possible to play any slower’ – Things got awkward between Ian Poulter and Kevin Na at LIV presser
The LIV Golf series returns this week at Trump National Doral Golf Course for the scene of the finale of the new tour’s inaugural season. Unlike previous events staged by the Saudi-backed Tour, this week incorporates a mix of both match play and stroke play. Also in a changeup...
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained
Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback
DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
Henrik Stenson: I'll take a LIE DETECTOR TEST over LIV Golf claims
Henrik Stenson, who was sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain in July after accepting an offer to play on the LIV Golf Tour, has claimed he would be willing to take a lie detector test to disprove suggestions he used the role to leverage a better offer from the breakaway tour.
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight
October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
Donald Trump says PGA Tour made ‘a big mistake’ not finding way to work with LIV Golf
DORAL, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump wasted little time Thursday in saying that the PGA Tour is “making a big mistake” in not finding a way to better co-exist with LIV Golf. Trump played in the pro-am of LIV Golf's $50 million Team Championship alongside Brooks...
Top 100 Teacher: Rethink how you aim by doing this at address
Editor’s note: This tip was featured in GOLF’s Play Smart package from the September/October 2022 issue of GOLF Magazine. Look for more tips on GOLF.com, and click here to subscribe to the magazine. Our eyes are designed to look straight ahead and level. That inconvenient fact is what...
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Pro Soccer Player Engaged to Teammate
A pro soccer player just revealed that she is engaged to her teammate. Jess Fishlock, a midfielder that plays for the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, went to social media to announce that she and her girlfriend Tziarra King will be a married couple soon. The 35-year-old soccer star posted a series of photos on Instagram while writing the caption "For Life." In one photo, Fishlock is holding a card that says "You're en-gay-ged!" with King by her side. Another photo shows the two kissing underneath a "Love" balloon banner, and a video shows the happy couple celebrating their love with a drink.
Brooks Koepka gave Phil Mickelson a jab at LIV Golf presser, but Lefty responded with a 'green jacket' uppercut
MIAMI — Phil Mickelson was looking for a rematch. Brooks Koepka decided to pass. LIV Golf arrived Wednesday at Trump National Doral to kick off the week with a team selection news conference that turned into a roast. The format has the top four teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger)...
