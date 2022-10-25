ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course

A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer

DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
osoblanco.org

All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained

Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
DORAL, FL
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson: I'll take a LIE DETECTOR TEST over LIV Golf claims

Henrik Stenson, who was sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain in July after accepting an offer to play on the LIV Golf Tour, has claimed he would be willing to take a lie detector test to disprove suggestions he used the role to leverage a better offer from the breakaway tour.
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda

Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
The Spun

Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight

October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
Golf.com

Top 100 Teacher: Rethink how you aim by doing this at address

Editor’s note: This tip was featured in GOLF’s Play Smart package from the September/October 2022 issue of GOLF Magazine. Look for more tips on GOLF.com, and click here to subscribe to the magazine. Our eyes are designed to look straight ahead and level. That inconvenient fact is what...
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Popculture

Pro Soccer Player Engaged to Teammate

A pro soccer player just revealed that she is engaged to her teammate. Jess Fishlock, a midfielder that plays for the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, went to social media to announce that she and her girlfriend Tziarra King will be a married couple soon. The 35-year-old soccer star posted a series of photos on Instagram while writing the caption "For Life." In one photo, Fishlock is holding a card that says "You're en-gay-ged!" with King by her side. Another photo shows the two kissing underneath a "Love" balloon banner, and a video shows the happy couple celebrating their love with a drink.

Comments / 0

Community Policy