Healthline

Vitamin D Deficiency May Increase Your Risk of Premature Death

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble nutrient the body needs for maintaining bone health and immune system function. Previous studies suggest that vitamin D may also help reduce inflammation and the risk of certain health conditions. Some research has also linked low vitamin D levels to increased mortality risk. Recent research...
Joel Eisenberg

Major Medical Breakthroughs For Heart Disease Reported

Two distinct discoveries are leading to cautious optimism for the medical community, and its cardiac patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their heart, or who suspects a heart-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including MayoClinic.org, Winnipeg.CTVNews.ca, and Post-Gazette.com.
Healthline

10 Steps to Take When Heart Disease Runs in Your Family

Heart disease is a serious health condition. It’s the leading cause of death for people in the United States. In fact, in 2020,. in the United States resulted from heart disease. Some heart disease risk factors are out of your control, like your age or family history. You can...
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
Gillian May

The First Sign of Alcoholic Liver Damage

Since my father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease (ALD), I have researched and written articles to help others become more aware of this dangerous condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic myself, I know I can make a difference by providing the education that seems fairly unknown in the general population.
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
shefinds

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
wdfxfox34.com

How To Lose 20 pounds In 2 Weeks?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/06/17/how-to-lose-20-pounds-in-2-weeks/. How to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks? First, you can’t lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks in a healthy way. The only way you can do that is by starving yourself and that would cause a lot of health issues if you decided to do that. The average weight-loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week and that should always be one of your weight loss goals.

