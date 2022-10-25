Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
Suburban housing market gains from Seattle exodus
Bellevue and Edmonds’ home prices continue to benefit because of the exodus from Seattle. According to several real estate data sources, Bellevue median home prices reach as high as $1.9 million. Downtown Bellevue, which is mostly condos, is about $800,000. The overall average for the eastside is $1.2 million,...
KING-5
Investigation finds software company's algorithm could be artificially inflating rent prices in Seattle
The software uses an algorithm and analyzes data to suggest rent prices. It's used by some of the nation’s largest property management companies.
Suspended due to the pandemic, car pool parking permits are coming back
Starting Nov. 1, carpool parking permits are returning to Northgate and Tukwila Boulevard stations. “These two garages are routinely, if not full, almost full,” said Sound Transit Public Information Officer David Jackson. “Northgate these days is trending at 100% occupancy with 443 spaces. Tukwila is 97% occupancy with 600 spaces.”
myeverettnews.com
Businesses Begin Opening At Olivia Park Intersection In South Everett
We’ve been tracking the progress of the development at the southwest corner of Evergreen Way and Everett Mall Way since July of 2020. The Pandemic slowed things down but permits were pulled in December of 2021 and the first business, Glint Car Wash is now open. It’s a soft opening right now with a big grand opening set for November 2nd.
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals
The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
Is Tacoma high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Tacoma?
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers
Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’
An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
travelnoire.com
Black Owned In Seattle - The Best Black Owned Shops To Show Love
Chef Kristi and her son Damon Bomar have garnered accolades far and wide for the amazing food at Communion. What started as a catering business under Chef Kristi’s “That Brown Girl Catering” has now evolved into an initiative to provide the community with healthy but still very tasty food. Her son Damon is a Howard alumni and Hospitality expert who in 2015 decided to take his talents home and invest in time into the family business. Whenever you’re Seattle, be sure to stop by and grab a bite.
