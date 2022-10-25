Protestors shut down Park Avenue again on Friday as they continue a week of demonstrations on the climate crisis.Activists could be seen on giant tripods blocking off all lanes of the street near the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest banks.The protests are criticizing the company’s financing of fossil fuels.This shutdown is the fifth consecutive day of climate protests in New York, led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and local branches of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.Protestors blocking traffic were holding banners that read things like “How dare you plunder...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO