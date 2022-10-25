ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rain expected late Sunday into Halloween morning, afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will increase for the late weekend into your Halloween Monday. First Alert Weather Day late Sunday and Monday: Passing showers. Next Week: Temperatures above average, mainly dry outlook. Today will be dry and pleasant with high temperatures cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New Data: Rain chances increasing late Sunday into Halloween Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry weather is expected through Saturday, yet rain showers are expected to begin late Sunday and continue Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be pleasant overall, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Overnight lows in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunny, cool rest of the week, rain possible for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s cool front is now gone, and the rain has moved out. The clouds will soon follow, and the afternoon looks nice with temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine back, warm afternoon temperatures. Cooler readings but dry through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs

Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Sink Hole The ‘Size Of A City Bus’ In East Charlotte

Homeowners in the Devonshire area of East Charlotte say they are getting concerned that a sink hole near where they live is just getting bigger and deeper. One condo owner describes it by saying “you could quite easily fit a city bus in there”. Yep, that is big and not getting any smaller.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday. The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

RSV and flu cases hitting Charlotte daycare as numbers climb statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 77% of inpatient hospital beds across North Carolina are full, as respiratory viruses continue to spread. “I’ve been in early ed. for 30 years, I have never seen RSV this rampant,” Karen Jones, the owner of Nana’s Learning Place Center, a daycare in University City, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Person Found Dead At McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that they were attempting to find a missing person when they discovered a body. CMPD has not said if the two incidents are connected. While officers were searching the McAlpine Creek Park, they said that they found a body in one of the park’s creeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC

