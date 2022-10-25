Read full article on original website
WBTV
Rain expected late Sunday into Halloween morning, afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will increase for the late weekend into your Halloween Monday. First Alert Weather Day late Sunday and Monday: Passing showers. Next Week: Temperatures above average, mainly dry outlook. Today will be dry and pleasant with high temperatures cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny...
WBTV
10-degree temp drop ahead, Sunday rain could impact Halloween plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this last week of October with temperatures 10 degrees cooler than how we began the week Monday. The first half of the weekend looks dry, but we’ll be gearing up for some changes Sunday and into Halloween. Friday: Mostly...
WBTV
New Data: Rain chances increasing late Sunday into Halloween Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry weather is expected through Saturday, yet rain showers are expected to begin late Sunday and continue Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be pleasant overall, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Overnight lows in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the...
WBTV
Sunny, cool rest of the week, rain possible for Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s cool front is now gone, and the rain has moved out. The clouds will soon follow, and the afternoon looks nice with temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine back, warm afternoon temperatures. Cooler readings but dry through Saturday.
WBTV
Few showers for early Wednesday, with a First Alert Weather Day for Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, yet with a lack of available moisture, we are only expecting to see a few showers early. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Halloween Monday, as widespread rain could impact your outdoor activities.
WBTV
Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?. Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!. This list will be updated as more...
Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WBTV
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not just humans coughing, sneezing and dealing with runny noses. The concerns regarding influenza and other upper respiratory illnesses are now impacting dogs across the Charlotte region and is leading to the temporary closures of some doggy daycares. Long Animal Hospital in Charlotte said...
Veterinarians warn of highly contagious, severe dog flu spreading in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians have an urgent warning about a highly contagious respiratory virus and flu infecting dogs in Charlotte. It’s airborne and easily spreads at dog daycares and kennels. If left untreated, it can quickly progress into something more dangerous. Vets are urging pet owners to do...
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
WBTV
Family searching for missing Gaston County father
This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
WBTV
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs
Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ...
WBTV
‘Be There Dads’ brings Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Mecklenburg County dads is getting involved in their kids’ schools in a fun but meaningful way. They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools. These dads are part of a group called...
country1037fm.com
Sink Hole The ‘Size Of A City Bus’ In East Charlotte
Homeowners in the Devonshire area of East Charlotte say they are getting concerned that a sink hole near where they live is just getting bigger and deeper. One condo owner describes it by saying “you could quite easily fit a city bus in there”. Yep, that is big and not getting any smaller.
WBTV
Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday. The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WBTV
RSV and flu cases hitting Charlotte daycare as numbers climb statewide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 77% of inpatient hospital beds across North Carolina are full, as respiratory viruses continue to spread. “I’ve been in early ed. for 30 years, I have never seen RSV this rampant,” Karen Jones, the owner of Nana’s Learning Place Center, a daycare in University City, said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Found Dead At McAlpine Creek Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that they were attempting to find a missing person when they discovered a body. CMPD has not said if the two incidents are connected. While officers were searching the McAlpine Creek Park, they said that they found a body in one of the park’s creeks.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
