Thursday October 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Pep Talk: “...they have lost one game in the last four or five, so that means they are back.”
Manchester City have a key away clash vs Leicester City and the main man Pep Guardiola has a lot to say. From injuries, Leicester style and much more... “The club is stable, he knows exactly what he has to do. “When everything is going well it is easy to be...
3 Up & 2 Down: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City
Manchester City are the winners of Group G of the UEFA Champions League. The Blues drew with Borussia Dortmund who join them in the knockout stages. Here's a look at what is trending up and down surrounding Man City. 3 Up. Stefan Ortega - Ortega was clearly the brightest spot...
Would you welcome VAR when Sunderland eventually return to Premier League?
Last week, on the morning after the defeat at Blackburn the Roker Report writers were given a quick question from the RR roundtable; “Last night felt like a tipping point, is it finally time for VAR to be brought into the Championship?”. This was the first morning after a...
Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs
Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson back, Podence & Scottish starlet linked, Begovic talks future
“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Club: Match Thread and How to Watch
After four matches, nothing has been settled in Tottenham Hotspur’s group in the UEFA Champions League. Entering Matchweek Five, every club in Group D is still alive and has a chance to advance. For Spurs, they are in pole position: A win today and they will qualify for the knockouts. Get a little help from Eintracht Frankfurt today and it’s possible Spurs can win the group. Of course, Spurs need to get out of this funk that they’re currently in to do so. The goal today is simple: Get three points and get to the knockouts.
Conte: Bryan Gil improving, has bright future at Tottenham
After a bright 30-minute cameo appearance in Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League draw against Sporting Lisbon, the only thing Tottenham fans (and reporters) want to talk about is Bryan Gil. Gil really made an impression with a spirited performance in the 1-1 draw, and it’s led some to ask whether he should start in Spurs’ Premier League match at Bournemouth tomorrow in the absence of Dejan Kulusevski.
Koulibaly ruled out again as Potter looks for happy homecoming in Brighton
Less than two months ago, on September 8, Graham Potter suddenly left Brighton & Hove Albion, jumping at the chance to become the next Chelsea manager. Three happy and relatively successful years came to an abrupt end with the decision, and the head coach departed without as much as a wave to the Seagulls faithful.
Manchester City v Leicester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a Leicester City that is surging!. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for this one!. Venue: King Power Stadium, King Power Stadium, Filbert Way, Leicester, England. Time and Date: Saturday 29 October 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Robert...
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Madrid want Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle United may be England’s latest sportswashing darlings after the Premier League proved itself all too eager to allow a another nation to bring its oil billions to table in exchange for the league’s help in burnishing their blood-soaked image. For players and fans abroad, though, Newcastle remain...
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Having secured a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions Leauge, our next task is a slightly more mundane one — though one that has all sorts of added intrigue in Graham Potter returning to the place he left less than two months ago to take the Chelsea job. Potter is as yet unbeaten in charge of the Blues, and I’m sure his old charges would love nothing more than to hand him his first defeat.
Klopp Hopeful That Henderson Injury Scare Just a Bruise
Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson will avoid a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League. Henderson, who set up Mohamed Salah for the opener, had a clash of knees...
Callum Hudson-Odoi just needed some time away from Wingbacks FC
Callum Hudson-Odoi had already explained why he decided to go out on loan this season — get fit, get minutes, get good again — so his latest interview with The Athletic doesn’t really provide anything new in that regard, though the timing of it was still a bit prophetic given that it dropped on the same day as Chelsea running out nominal wing-backs Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in Salzburg.
WATCH: Sam Kerr completes hat-trick, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia!
Guro Reiten again provides the goods, this time from a corner. And Sam Kerr, rising high alongside captain Magda Eriksson, heads the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia.
Andy Robertson: “It’s Always Nice To Get Through Before The Last Game”
Liverpool punched their ticket for the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday with a win against Ajax, putting them second in Group A behind Napoli. Their one loss in the group came from leaders Napoli, who Liverpool are due to face next week but the Ajax win means that they’re through to the next round regardless.
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting: Controversial VAR call cancels out last-gasp Kane winner
Well. Lots to talk about after this one. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Sporting, Eric Dier’s old club and Marcus Edward’s current one, knowing that with a win they could win their Champions League group and clinch progression to the knock-out stages. They couldn’t do it. Edwards, a Tottenham academy...
Klopp Talk: “I Expect Us to Play Better Consistently”
After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool looked to have recovered over an eight day stretch that saw them hammer Ranges 7-1 in the Champions League, battle to a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City, and then manage a 1-0 win over West Ham. Then things took...
