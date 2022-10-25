SASD Proposal Concerning Transgender Content in Middle School Curriculum Sparks Call to Action Tonight

Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO