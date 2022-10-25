SASD Proposal Concerning Transgender Content in Middle School Curriculum Sparks Call to Action Tonight

Read full article on original website
SPD Chief Domagalski Honored by International Association of Chiefs
The International Association of Chiefs have honored Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski with the 2022 Champion for Kids Award. The honor was conferred at the annual conference of police chiefs held this month in San Diego. The organization “Fight Crime: Invest in Kids” awards the Champion honors from chiefs of...
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
No Contest Plea Entered In Armani Jackson Homicide Trial
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – As the jury selection was about to begin in the homicide case of Armani Jackson in Sheboygan County court Tuesday, Jackson chose to enter a “no contest” plea to the charge of Second Degree Intentional Homicide. Court documents say Jackson was arrested in...
New County Budget Would Decrease Prop Tax to Lowest in Over Three Decades
Sheboygan County residents would pay the lowest property tax rate since 1985 if the new proposed budget is passed. The new framework for spending was introduced at last night’s County Board meeting by Administrator Adam Payne, who said the document “reflects tremendous teamwork among County Board Supervisors, Department Heads and many others.”
