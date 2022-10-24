Jerry A. LaFleur, 100, of Campbellsport went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with his beloved family gathered around him. He was born in Green Bay on November 5, 1921, the son of Jerome and Selma (nee Thomson) LaFleur. Jerry grew up in the Wabeno area of Forest County and was attending West Point when the United States entered WWII. Jerry enlisted in the US Army and actually went through basic training three times (including prior to attending West Point) and served in the Army Air Corp and then as an air traffic controller in the Aleutians, where he served overseas for over 18 months. After the war, Jerry was on the football team, played in the band and graduated from UW Stevens Point; there he met the love of his life, Monica Regina Gill. They were married on June 24, 1950 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in the Town of Mitchell, Sheboygan County. Jerry taught history at Stevens Point High School and was an assistant coach for football and basketball, with the basketball team winning a state championship in 1954. He received his Masters Degree in Administration from Marquette University. Jerry then was the superintendent of the school districts of Westboro, Wild Rose and Pittsville before coming to Campbellsport in 1969, where he was High School Principal until his retirement in 1991. In retirement Jerry joined the South Shore Officials and officiated football, basketball, track, cross country, baseball and softball. He was a member of the Campbellsport VFW Post #8339 and was part of many Military Honor Guards for deceased veterans. Jerry was also a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus; he was a lecture at church for many years. Jerry and Monica were very involved members of the Campbellsport community and will be greatly missed.

