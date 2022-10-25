Read full article on original website
I can't even keep up with everyone who is canceling Kanye West these days. He has been dropped by Adidas, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Balenciaga and more. Peloton has sworn off using his music. Foot Locker and GAP are removing Yeezy items. And we hear Ye' was even escorted out of the Skechers' office in Los Angeles after he popped up unannounced. And did you hear that even TJ Maxx doesn't want anything to do with Yeezy either? It's a lot. But a day or so ago, Ye' apologized again for his anti semitic comments. But it is definitely too late for that now. He did an interview with Lex Fridman, who is Jewish. There was a lot of back and forth and you see Ye' even make some weird jokes and try to make things make sense of all the things he has been saying. But Ye' apologized to the Jewish community saying God didn't call him to alienate people. Does he owe others an apology as well?
