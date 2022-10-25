Read full article on original website
New County Budget Would Decrease Prop Tax to Lowest in Over Three Decades
Sheboygan County residents would pay the lowest property tax rate since 1985 if the new proposed budget is passed. The new framework for spending was introduced at last night’s County Board meeting by Administrator Adam Payne, who said the document “reflects tremendous teamwork among County Board Supervisors, Department Heads and many others.”
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
Former Alderman James Graf Passes Away
Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
No Contest Plea Entered In Armani Jackson Homicide Trial
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – As the jury selection was about to begin in the homicide case of Armani Jackson in Sheboygan County court Tuesday, Jackson chose to enter a “no contest” plea to the charge of Second Degree Intentional Homicide. Court documents say Jackson was arrested in...
