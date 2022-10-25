Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO