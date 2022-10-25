ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Americans Love Their Cats

Americans love their cats no matter what. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Solid Gold.
Veterinarian shares dangers for pets during Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — While kids love Halloween, it can be an extra scary and confusing time for pets. Dr. Rachael Campbell, Medical Director at Pet Wellness Clinics in central Indiana, recommends keeping pets inside or in a separate room during trick-or-treating. However, you may also find sitting your pet outside avoids their constant response to the doorbell and knocks at the door.
INDIANA STATE
Americans are Not Taking Sick Days

Americans are not taking sick days, even if they need one. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Theraflu.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.

