ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

GM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds

By TOM KRISHER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXpPt_0ilioo4I00

DETROIT — (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles.

The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier.

The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots.

It's also selling more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs. That boosted revenue for the quarter by 56% to a record $41.89 billion, though that's still short of the $42.1 billion that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

Excluding one-time items, GM made $2.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.88.

GM reiterated its full-year net income guidance of $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion. GM still expects pretax income of $13 billion to $15 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said the company isn’t seeing any sign that demand for new vehicles is slowing despite higher interest rates and inflation. “Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our products,” he told reporters early Tuesday.

Shares rose 5% before the opening bell.

GM finished and shipped about 75% of the 90,000 vehicles it built without one part or another in the second quarter, and Jacobson said the company is seeing better supplies of computer chips and other parts.

“Overall chips are getting better than certainly where they were a year ago,” he said.

The company has not seen any signs of a recession, but it's continuing to watch the economy, Jacobson said. It has no plans to cut any workers, but is being selective in hiring, he said.

Yet rising interest rates and high gasoline prices, coupled with persistent inflation, could hurt GM from now into 2023. Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau wrote in a note to investors that although sales have improved, they have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“We believe sales will continue to rebound, but we expect near-term volatility,” Windau wrote.

The entire auto industry has been hit hard by shortages of computer chips and other parts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry shuttered plants early in the pandemic, but they came back faster than expected, and by then, the semiconductor industry had switched to making chips for computers, games and other consumer electronics.

The auto industry has been trying to get more chips ever since. Windau wrote that the virus is still affecting the supply chain and could cause further issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in early trading and on pace to close out its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 533 points, or 1.7%, to 32,576, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up

BERLIN — (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter

Wall Street pointed toward declines before markets opened Friday, but most major U.S. indices were still on track for rare back-to-back weekly gains, as an awful week for technology companies comes to a close and the Elon Musk era at Twitter begins. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy