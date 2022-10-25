ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Americans Love Their Cats

Americans love their cats no matter what. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Solid Gold.
WHAS 11

Americans Want to Talk to a Person, Not Tech

Americans want to deal with a person, not tech when making a purchase. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Internova Travel Group.
WHAS 11

Veterinarian shares dangers for pets during Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — While kids love Halloween, it can be an extra scary and confusing time for pets. Dr. Rachael Campbell, Medical Director at Pet Wellness Clinics in central Indiana, recommends keeping pets inside or in a separate room during trick-or-treating. However, you may also find sitting your pet outside avoids their constant response to the doorbell and knocks at the door.
INDIANA STATE

