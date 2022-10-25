Adidas drops Ye over antisemitic remarks; Russian court hears Griner's appeal; WhatsApp outage

Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, the Right Is Celebrating
Some conservatives hailed Musk's takeover as a win for 'free speech'
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
Comments / 0