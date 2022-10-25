ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari

Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
AFP

Nigeria calls for calm after US, UK warn of 'terror' threat

Western embassies in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday advised their citizens in the country to limit their movements due to what they called a higher threat of a "terror" attack, despite appeals for calm from the authorities.  On Sunday, the United States embassy in Nigeria issued an advisory warning its citizens of an "elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja," without giving further details. 
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
travelnoire.com

Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada

Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families. Back in September when Putin announced a partial military mobilization, inactive military personnel who opposed the war wanted to “get out of dodge.” The main reason the Russian president is involuntarily recruiting veterans and ex-military to serve in the war is his depletion of military resources, mainly manpower. Cue United Passport.
The Independent

Leading Russian newspaper dubs Rishi Sunak Britain’s ‘premier from the slums’ in slur-laden coverage

Rishi Sunak, the newly-elected prime minister of the UK, was called a “premier from the slums” by a leading Russian newspaper.Financial newspaper Kommersant called Mr Sunak the “first Black head of the British government” as it tried to capture the rise of Britain’s new prime minister through a photo essay.In the slur-laden coverage, the leading Russian publication reported that “both of Rishi Sunak’s grandfathers are Punjabis from the most disadvantaged regions of British India”.Mr Sunak was born in Southampton on 12 May 1980 to Yashvir and Usha Sunak — an NHS GP and pharmacist respectively.The couple were originally from...
BBC

NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue

EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
France 24

US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
BBC

Chinese cotton sold in UK could be from persecuted Uyghurs, court hears

The UK government acted unlawfully by not investigating whether some cotton imports come from Uyghur forced-labour camps in China, a court has heard. Lawyers for the World Uyghur Congress said there were "reasonable grounds" to believe UK retailers had benefited from cotton made by Uyghurs held in China. Rights groups...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best

An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
The Associated Press

New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
US News and World Report

Brazil's Rural Boomtowns Ensure Bolsonarismo's Future

CATANDUVA, Brazil (Reuters) - The small city of Catanduva in the rural farm belt of Sao Paulo state has been ahead of the political curve in Brazil. In 1996, the city elected leftist Felix Sahao as its first Workers Party (PT) mayor - a full six years before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became president of Brazil, establishing nearly 14 years of PT rule.
BBC

Competition regulator needs teeth to curb big tech, MPs say

Big tech firms should face tougher penalties for abusing their market power, a committee of MPs has said. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has urged the government to publish legislation that could allow firms to be fined up to 10% of global annual income for abuses. MPs...
The Associated Press

ASEAN foreign ministers urge more progress in Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers acknowledged Thursday that their efforts to bring peace to Myanmar haven’t succeeded and agreed to increase their determination to end violence in the country, where a military takeover last year set off a crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
The Associated Press

EU ministers delay for a month decision on more energy unity

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations on Tuesday gave themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster, especially after last week’s EU summit claimed to have a sense of common purpose to agree on measures. EU nations have seen such a crisis coming straight at them almost from the day Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Yet, at the end of EU meeting of energy ministers, the most palpable decision was to task the executive Commission to prepare proposals ready for decision at a Nov. 24 emergency meeting. “The Commission was given some extra homework,” said Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten.

