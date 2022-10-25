BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations on Tuesday gave themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster, especially after last week’s EU summit claimed to have a sense of common purpose to agree on measures. EU nations have seen such a crisis coming straight at them almost from the day Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Yet, at the end of EU meeting of energy ministers, the most palpable decision was to task the executive Commission to prepare proposals ready for decision at a Nov. 24 emergency meeting. “The Commission was given some extra homework,” said Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten.

3 DAYS AGO