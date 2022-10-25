Read full article on original website
BBC
We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari
Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
Nigeria calls for calm after US, UK warn of 'terror' threat
Western embassies in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday advised their citizens in the country to limit their movements due to what they called a higher threat of a "terror" attack, despite appeals for calm from the authorities. On Sunday, the United States embassy in Nigeria issued an advisory warning its citizens of an "elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja," without giving further details.
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
travelnoire.com
Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada
Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families. Back in September when Putin announced a partial military mobilization, inactive military personnel who opposed the war wanted to “get out of dodge.” The main reason the Russian president is involuntarily recruiting veterans and ex-military to serve in the war is his depletion of military resources, mainly manpower. Cue United Passport.
Leading Russian newspaper dubs Rishi Sunak Britain’s ‘premier from the slums’ in slur-laden coverage
Rishi Sunak, the newly-elected prime minister of the UK, was called a “premier from the slums” by a leading Russian newspaper.Financial newspaper Kommersant called Mr Sunak the “first Black head of the British government” as it tried to capture the rise of Britain’s new prime minister through a photo essay.In the slur-laden coverage, the leading Russian publication reported that “both of Rishi Sunak’s grandfathers are Punjabis from the most disadvantaged regions of British India”.Mr Sunak was born in Southampton on 12 May 1980 to Yashvir and Usha Sunak — an NHS GP and pharmacist respectively.The couple were originally from...
UK foreign secretary under fire for saying LGBT soccer fans should be "respectful" at Qatar World Cup
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is receiving backlash for suggesting gay soccer fans should be "respectful" in Qatar when attending the FIFA World Cup set to take place in the Gulf Arab state later this year.
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
BBC
NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue
EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
France 24
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
TechCrunch
US charges Ukrainian national over alleged role in Raccoon Infostealer malware operation
Mark Sokolovsky — also known online as “raccoonstealer,” according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday — is currently being held in the Netherlands while waiting to be extradited to the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Sokolovsky of being one of the “key administrators”...
BBC
Chinese cotton sold in UK could be from persecuted Uyghurs, court hears
The UK government acted unlawfully by not investigating whether some cotton imports come from Uyghur forced-labour camps in China, a court has heard. Lawyers for the World Uyghur Congress said there were "reasonable grounds" to believe UK retailers had benefited from cotton made by Uyghurs held in China. Rights groups...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best
An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
US News and World Report
Brazil's Rural Boomtowns Ensure Bolsonarismo's Future
CATANDUVA, Brazil (Reuters) - The small city of Catanduva in the rural farm belt of Sao Paulo state has been ahead of the political curve in Brazil. In 1996, the city elected leftist Felix Sahao as its first Workers Party (PT) mayor - a full six years before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became president of Brazil, establishing nearly 14 years of PT rule.
Suella Braverman: five controversial statements from UK home secretary
As PM reappoints Braverman, we look at her record from her initial 43-day stint, in her own words
BBC
Competition regulator needs teeth to curb big tech, MPs say
Big tech firms should face tougher penalties for abusing their market power, a committee of MPs has said. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has urged the government to publish legislation that could allow firms to be fined up to 10% of global annual income for abuses. MPs...
ASEAN foreign ministers urge more progress in Myanmar crisis
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers acknowledged Thursday that their efforts to bring peace to Myanmar haven’t succeeded and agreed to increase their determination to end violence in the country, where a military takeover last year set off a crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
We need to talk about Xi Jinping: G7’s discord over powerful trading partner
Disagreements have opened up about strategy when China is also seen as an existential threat
EU ministers delay for a month decision on more energy unity
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations on Tuesday gave themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia’s war in Ukraine. With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster, especially after last week’s EU summit claimed to have a sense of common purpose to agree on measures. EU nations have seen such a crisis coming straight at them almost from the day Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Yet, at the end of EU meeting of energy ministers, the most palpable decision was to task the executive Commission to prepare proposals ready for decision at a Nov. 24 emergency meeting. “The Commission was given some extra homework,” said Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten.
Blinken in Canada: Haiti military force ‘work in progress’
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. But neither Blinken nor Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed their...
