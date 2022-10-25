Read full article on original website
Bill Self reflects on Lightfoot’s time with KU
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mitch Lightfoot arrived at KU in the summer of 2016. His time on the Jayhawk basketball roster lasted all the way into the spring of 2022. Lightfoot’s a Jayhawk for life in more ways than one. When asked if this season felt a little weird without Lightfoot being around for the first time […]
kshb.com
Fresh-faced Jayhawks hope to defend national title entering 2022-23 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Last year’s wins won't count on this year’s schedule. The old coaching adage holds true for the 2022-23 Kansas Jayhawk Men’s Basketball team, who carry a sizable chip on their shoulders despite winning it all just last season. But it will be harder this time around.
NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy
The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games. The league has suspended the Kansas City defensive end under the NFL’s Conduct Policy. The punishment arises from felony weapons charges filed in 2021 against Clark. The case was resolved in September after Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Perez named Silver Slugger finalist
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named a finalist for a 2022 Louisville Silver Slugger Award, as announced today by Louisville Slugger. Perez is one of six finalists among American League catchers, joining Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk, Houston’s Martín Maldonado, Oakland’s Sean Murphy, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.
Developers prepping vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to Kansas City, but it may be speeding up projects, including a vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium.
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
Parents, teachers object to putting 1,600 cameras in KCK classrooms
Parents and teachers lined up Tuesday night to criticize a $6.8 million proposal to install 1,600 cameras in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools classrooms. According to a description of the proposal provided by the board, the cameras could be used to record lessons that would be shared with absent students or to broadcast instruction from one classroom to several others. The recordings might also be used by administrators reviewing how staff teach in the classroom.
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Advance voting has started in some Kansas counties
Advance voting is underway in the state of Kansas. Times and locations vary across counties, but WyCo opened advanced voting within their jurisdiction on Monday and JoCo on Saturday.
Gov. Kelly names 3 new judges to Johnson County Court
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed three new judges to the Johnson County District Court.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
kmuw.org
A Kansas Democratic stronghold is up for grabs for the first time in 28 years. Can a Republican win?
Drive down Quindaro Boulevard through Kansas City, Kansas, and you’ll see a series of dilapidated storefronts and small, single-family homes. The roads and sidewalks are chipped from years without maintenance and signs for businesses that have long-since closed dot the streets. The area is part of Kansas House District...
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
