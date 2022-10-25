Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
ESPN
The New York Giants are raising their own expectations after 6-1 start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Listening to the New York Giants talk after Sunday's 23-17 victory in Jacksonville sounded somewhat unrecognizable. They weren't simply content with a win. Coach Brian Daboll almost immediately noted they had "made it tougher than we needed to." Not long after, running back Saquon Barkley spoke...
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
Coach Eli Manning? Not for long, as Giants legend describes short-lived stint
Eli Manning is living his best life. The former New York Giants quarterback is best-known these days as co-host of the “ManningCast,” ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning also hosts” Eli’s Place,” an offbeat look at college football, with episodes airing on ESPN+.
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Frustrated Wideout Returning To Jets Before Matchup Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets seem to have avoided disaster, with wide receiver Elijah Moore reportedly returning to the team following a trade request. Moore has been publicly disgruntled in recent weeks over his lack of playing time and target shares. The second-year wide receiver saw a significant decrease in snap counts in Weeks 5 and 6 before ultimately requesting a trade in hopes of getting a fresh start somewhere else. The Jets did not oblige, instead giving Moore an off day and making him a healthy scratch in their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy to Giants rumors heat up following Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants trade one of their wide receivers on Thursday, and that has some wondering whether the team has a bigger move in store. The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks. The Giants have a weakness at wide receiver, so there has been speculation that they could try to add someone.
Streaking Jets are trading places with Patriots (PHOTOS)
The New York Jets and New England Patriots are trading places this season. The Jets, with a 5-2 record and second-year quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm, are challenging for AFC East supremacy. It’s their best start since 2010 and the Jets have their first four-game winning streak since 2015.
Knicks officially pick up team options on 3 young players
The New York Knicks have picked up the fourth-year options on Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley and the third-year option on Quentin Grimes. The team made it official Wednesday, well advanced before the Oct. 31 deadline. Toppin and Quickley have played vital roles in the Knicks’ 2-1 start as part...
