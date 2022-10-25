Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching for rain into your Halloweekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly start across Kentucky with temps in the 40s and cloud cover. Throughout the day we eventually see sunshine and temps near the upper 60s. Let’s get to it! This nicer weather stretch continues into your Saturday as well...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Halloween Storm System Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better weather is pushing into the Bluegrass State today and this looks to continue into the start of the big weekend. The rest of that Halloween Weekend has a little bit of ugly to it as another storm system creeps in here. Today starts in the...
WKYT 27
Powerful Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the strongest storms could produce wild wind and hail. Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Wednesday. Highs cool from around...
kyweathercenter.com
Another Storm System Halloween Weekend
Good Wednesday to one and all. We have a chilly wind blowing across the state today as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast. Some nice weather blows in behind that for a few days, but another big fall storm system sweeps in here just in time for Halloween.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
WKYT 27
Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal. One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
WKYT 27
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral
NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of how one Kentucky father showing up to a pre-season basketball game straight from the coal mine went viral. Oct. 26, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The portraits and the accolades on the walls of Retired Army Master Sergeant Leo Skinner’s home paint a picture of his family’s service to our states. Skinner’s eye patch and hearing aide show that service more vividly. They reveal a title he’s reluctant to use - disabled veteran.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Federal funding for natural disasters fails Ky. counties that need it most
This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson sees signs of recovery all over Oneida, Kentucky, where flood waters tumbled down the mountains and ripped through town in late July.
Sweet News: One Kentucky Farm Hosting Trick-or-Treating Through a 5-Acre Corn Maze
Are you looking for a safe and unique place for the kids to go trick-or-treating this year? One Kentucky farm is hosting a trick-or-treat corn maze full of candy and lots of fun. TRICK OR TREAT THROUGH THE CORN MAZE AT THE COTTAGE. The Cottage Farm Stand always plans the...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Fox 19
Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Halloween is on Monday meaning trick-or-treaters will be dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring home lots of candy. Below is a list of trick-or-treating times across Ohio and Kentucky. Ohio. Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m. Avondale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Batavia:...
