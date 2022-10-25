ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Staff shortages make patient surges harder for children's hospitals -- and the situation won't get better soon

Amid a surge of respiratory infections, children's hospitals across the United States are so busy that some had to set up tents to handle patient overflow. The viruses are partly to blame for overwhelmed hospitals and packed emergency rooms, but for some, the problem is staffing: Many hospitals have empty beds, but not the people to care for someone in them.
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia

Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65, increases the risk of developing dementia in later life, said study coauthor Ruth Peters, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, via email.

