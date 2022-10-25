Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail
Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Phillies 'phever' extends to red beer, Harper murals around Philadelphia
Inside McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, the idea of "Red October" is going beyond baseball.
phillyvoice.com
Miller Lite to give out free beer at 19 bars to ring in Phillies-Astros World Series
Phillies fans are counting down to the start of the World Series on Friday night, when Game 1 against the Houston Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park. Those who are deciding where to go to watch the game may be enticed by the offer of free beer at 19 bars in the Philadelphia area, that have partnered with Miller Lite.
Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook.
South Philly woman to police: There's a better way to grease a lamp post against Phillies fans
After the Phillies won the NLCS, fans climbed lamp posts in grand Philadelphia fashion. The police grease up the poles to discourage climbing, but fans still found a way up. A South Philly woman says there’s a better way.
Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
GMA surprises local baseball coach with tickets to see the Phillies in the World Series
Juan Namnun says the Phillies have sustained him through his battle with cancer.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly's Boot & Saddle to Reopen as New Concert Venue Solar Myth
After the COVID pandemic gave South Philadelphia music venue Boot & Saddle the boot in 2020, the popular venue with the neon boot out front on South Broad Street has sat empty. Not for much longer. Ars Nova Workshop announced earlier this month its plans to open a "new home"...
visitphilly.com
Di Bruno Bros.
A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
PhillyBite
maman Opens in Ardmore Offering Their Signature Sweet Treats
- NYC’s beloved French bakery and café, maman, opened a new location in Ardmore at 49 Anderson Avenue. Locals can now stop in to grab a coffee, their signature sweet treats, and more before your day trip to Philly. maman Ardmore offers Maman classics like their famous Nutty...
NBC Philadelphia
Sign of the Times: Crews Remove ‘Wawa' From Shuttered Center City Store
A sign of Wawa drawing back on its Philadelphia presence took place Tuesday morning as crews took down the signage in front of the recently shuttered store along Market Street at 19th Street. NBC10 cameras captured crews ripping off the light-up W's and A's from the façade of the Center...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
phillyvoice.com
Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly
Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
Comments / 1