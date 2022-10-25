ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail

Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
HOUSTON, TX
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros.

A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

maman Opens in Ardmore Offering Their Signature Sweet Treats

- NYC’s beloved French bakery and café, maman, opened a new location in Ardmore at 49 Anderson Avenue. Locals can now stop in to grab a coffee, their signature sweet treats, and more before your day trip to Philly. maman Ardmore offers Maman classics like their famous Nutty...
ARDMORE, PA
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly

Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy