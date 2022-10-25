Read full article on original website
10/27 – Jeff Vorick’s “Very Nice” Thursday Afternoon Forecast
High pressure to our north is in control of our weather pattern today. Winds have become easterly in South Mississippi as transition of the pattern is underway. The upper disturbance over the Inter-mountain West will continue to move eastward into West Texas by tomorrow. With the upper-level flow becoming more southwesterly, moisture should start arriving in our area Friday morning. This will cause an increase in upper level clouds. The cloud layer will gradually get thicker and become lower. However, there won’t be much of an onshore wind component at the surface until Friday afternoon.
10/26 – Jeff’s “Rain Expected This Weekend” Wednesday Midday Forecast
Today features drier and cooler conditions for our area. High pressure to our northwest is in control of the pattern behind yesterday’s cold frontal passage. Sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s and breezy conditions are in store this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 MPH, with gusts over 20 MPH at times. Winds relax to around 5 MPH overnight with temperatures dipping into the 40s across South Mississippi.
Lottery Draw for October 25th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
