High pressure to our north is in control of our weather pattern today. Winds have become easterly in South Mississippi as transition of the pattern is underway. The upper disturbance over the Inter-mountain West will continue to move eastward into West Texas by tomorrow. With the upper-level flow becoming more southwesterly, moisture should start arriving in our area Friday morning. This will cause an increase in upper level clouds. The cloud layer will gradually get thicker and become lower. However, there won’t be much of an onshore wind component at the surface until Friday afternoon.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO