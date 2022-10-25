(Polk County) A Nebraska man facing murder charges is returning to Omaha after a police chase ending in central Iowa. 27-year-old Gage Walter is accused of the murder of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Police say Walter stole a Nebraska investigator’s P-T Cruiser from the Omaha murder scene in mid-August. The theft started a chase that ended in Madison County, where Walter barricaded himself inside a Winterset church. He was released from the Polk County Jail yesterday. The process to extradite Walter started in September.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO