WRAL
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls
CNN — Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year.
WRAL
The Fed is killing the housing market
CNN — The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
WRAL
THOMAS FRIEDMAN: Putin is onto us
EDITOR'S NOTE: Thomas L. Friedman is the New York Times foreign affairs columnist. He has won three Pulitzer Prizes and is the author of seven books, including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” which won the National Book Award. As the Russian army continues to falter in Ukraine, the world...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WRAL
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
WRAL
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002
CNN — Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending October 27, up from 6.94% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%. The...
Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target
Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
WRAL
US warns of using nukes as North Korea files more missiles
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons "will result in the end of that regime." North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward...
WRAL
West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees
UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. and its Western allies on Thursday dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support, calling the allegation disinformation and fabrications. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Moscow will pursue a U.N. investigation of its allegations that both...
WRAL
A guaranteed way to beat inflation temporarily crashed a Treasury website
CNN — The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors' requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond's 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.
WRAL
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
WRAL
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
CNN — Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30...
WRAL
300 business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote
CNN — Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly...
WRAL
Putin accuses Western elites of playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing "Western elites" of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty game" and seeking to blame them for much of the world's trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.
WRAL
Russia removes bones of 18th-century commander revered by Putin from occupied Ukrainian city
CNN — Pro-Russian officials say they have removed the bones of famed 18th century Russian commander Grigory Potemkin from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson. Potemkin's bones were taken from St. Catherine's Cathedral and moved across the Dnipro River and further into Russian-held territory, along with a statue of the military leader, the region's pro-Russian proxy governor Vladimir Saldo told Crimean TV.
WRAL
US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria due to heightened risk of terrorism
CNN — The State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy employees and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria to leave the country "due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there." The department also issued a "Level 3" travel advisory for the entire country, urging: "Reconsider travel to Nigeria...
WRAL
Russian lawmakers move to toughen 'gay propaganda' law, banning all adults from 'promoting' same-sex relationships
CNN — Russian lawmakers agreed to toughen the country's discriminatory law against so-called same-sex "propaganda," moving to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." Moscow's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved unanimously amendments to strengthen the law against...
WRAL
Many employers will soon have to advertise salary thanks to two new laws
CNN — Next week, job seekers will start to get a much better grasp on what many employers are willing to pay -- and so will a company's existing employees. While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.
