WRAL
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
CNN — ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
Cleveland company uses tech to connect truck drivers to those looking to hire
The tightening labor market has created a unique opportunity for growth for Cleveland-based Drive My Way, which aims to use tech to better connect qualified truck drivers with their ideal positions.
WRAL
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
CNN — Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30...
HuffPost
Biden Spars With Oil Executives Over Industry's Record Profits
The president shot down claims from an oil executive who said dividend payouts for investors was a benefit to the American people.
WRAL
A guaranteed way to beat inflation temporarily crashed a Treasury website
CNN — The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors' requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond's 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.
WRAL
As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald's
CNN — Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald's — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. In the third quarter, McDonald's US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on average. Even so, the...
WRAL
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
WRAL
The Fed is killing the housing market
CNN — The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
WRAL
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls
CNN — Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year.
WRAL
NLRB alleges Amazon's Jassy violated labor law in interviews
NEW YORK — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint accusing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of violating labor law during media interviews this year where he said workers are better off without a union. The complaint, dated Tuesday, focuses on two sit-down interviews Jassy conducted with CNBC...
