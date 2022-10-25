ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRugW_0ilijLYi00

William Penn State at Philadelphia City Hall will not be decorated 00:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.

Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.

You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.

Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.

It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail

Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

For some Phillies fans, an emotional World Series trip to Houston

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Will Gilmore's father died last year in November, but he'll be with him in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park this weekend during the World Series. Gilmore, a Kensington native, and his father shared a special bond with the Phillies. The two had been going to games with each other since Gilmore was a 3-year-old at Veterans Stadium when Curt Schilling pitched for the Phillies in the 1990s.And on Friday night when the Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, Gilmore is bringing in a picture of his father, Bill Gilmore, aka...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's oldest bar serving up red beer for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire City of Philadelphia is getting in the Phillies spirit as the team prepares to face the Astros in the World Series. Now, Red October made its way to beer at Philadelphia's oldest bar. McGilllin's Olde Ale House started serving red beer Wednesday for the first time in its 162-year history. They've offered green beer for the Eagles and Saint Patrick's Day, and even blue beer for Villanova, but the red brew is a new one for them. McGillin's also added several other Phillies-themed items to the menu to help fans get ready for the World Series. McGillin's is on our best Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies while they're away list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia softball player to be honored at World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A softball player in the Philadelphia School District is headed to the World Series in Houston this weekend, but she's not there just to watch the game. Inside Kensington Health Sciences Academy, senior and softball player Maritza Lopez Gonzalez was all smiles. "It's my first time to go to the World Series," she said. Maritza and her dad are headed to see the Fightins in Houston. Maritza is part of the Phillies MLB Youth Academy. "We've had so many boys and girls come through it our goal is to get them to college but if we can get them to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How many fans won lottery for Phillies World Series tickets?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Phillies fans are ecstatic Thursday morning after winning the lottery to purchase tickets for the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. But, a very limited number of tickets has a lot of fans disappointed -- and still trying to themselves inside the ballpark for one of the games. Fans hoping to witness history in Philadelphia had their dreams shattered Wednesday night when they received a rejection letter email. The email title reads "Phillies World Series Ticket Purchase Opportunity" so people opening it were thinking they had a chance until they read a devastating line. "Unfortunately, your entry was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey couple adding Phillies to Flyers-themed wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A die-hard Philadelphia sports couple thought they had the perfect Flyers-themed fall wedding planned. That is until the Phillies' NLCS victory, which means their wedding day will also be the first day of the World Series.This couple set their wedding date two years ago, never dreaming their late October Friday night wedding would turn out to be one of the biggest days in Philly sports history."I think we bleed orange, green and red," bride-to-be Mia Lopez said.One step into the Wierzbicki home and there's no doubt this South Jersey couple is obsessed with all things Philly sports."Wall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies to start Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler in Games 1 and 2 of World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We now know who will take the mound for the Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series this weekend. Aaron Nola will start Game 1 in Houston and Zach Wheeler will start Game 2, manager Rob Thomson announced Wednesday. "First two games, we'll go Nola, Wheeler, just to give Wheels an extra day," Thomson said. Game 1 is on Friday and Game 2 is Saturday. First pitch for both games is 8:03 p.m. The Phillies are holding an on-field workout at Citizens Bank Park at 11:30 a.m. and will fly to Houston after. Some Phillies fans are scrambling to book trips to travel to Houston for Games 1 and 2, while others are awaiting emails from the Phillies to see if they won the lottery to purchase World Series tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park. Watch Thompson's full press conference in the player above. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!

It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy