Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles. The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).

5 HOURS AGO