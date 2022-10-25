ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Shut Down ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere In L.A.

Los Angeles, CA – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky caused a bit of a stir when they popped out to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week. On Wednesday night (October 26), the A-list couple stole the show walking the red carpet while rocking matching linden green outfits.
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
NME

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME

Kanye West’s net worth drops from $2billion to $400million after Adidas ends Yeezy deal

Kanye West‘s net worth has reportedly plummeted from $2billion (£1.3billion) to $400million (£348million) following the end of his partnership with Adidas. According to Forbes magazine, “Ye is no longer a billionaire” after Adidas terminated their contract with the rapper and entrepreneur today (October 25) over his anti-semitic comments.
NME

Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video

A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
NME

Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK

Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
NME

Quentin Tarantino lists seven movies he thinks are “perfect”

Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles. The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).
NME

Billie Eilish says it was “so surprising” people thought her music was “depressing”

Billie Eilish has said that it was “so surprising” to find out that people thought her music was “depressing”. The singer is one of a number of artists – including Doja Cat, King Princess, Koffee, Mickey Guyton, Flying Lotus, Camilo and Tobe Nwigwe – who will explore their musical beginnings in a new Audible series called Origins.
NME

The Beach Boys share unreleased track ‘Carry Me Home’

The Beach Boys have shared a previously unreleased track from the early 1970s – listen to ‘Carry Me Home’ below. The track was written during 1972’s ‘Holland’ sessions by Dennis Wilson about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War. ‘Carry Me Home’ will appear...
NME

Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”

Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
NME

Kanye West’s Donda Academy closes amid recent controversy

Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reportedly closed with immediate effect following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments. According to an email received by parents which was viewed by The Times, principal of Donda Academy, Jason Angell, said that “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately”.
NME

Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’

Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below. The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.
NME

Ed Sheeran reveals plans for new documentary about his life

Ed Sheeran has revealed that a new documentary about his life is in the works. The singer, who is set to take his ‘Mathematics’ world tour into 2023, revealed that the film has already begun shooting. He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment...
