Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Shut Down ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere In L.A.
Los Angeles, CA – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky caused a bit of a stir when they popped out to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week. On Wednesday night (October 26), the A-list couple stole the show walking the red carpet while rocking matching linden green outfits.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
NME
Kanye West’s lawyers reportedly file suit against Australian burger shop for “misleading and deceptive conduct”
Legal representatives for Kanye West are continuing to target The College Dropout, a Melbourne-based burger shop that, until recently, featured iconography that was heavily inspired by West’s titular 2004 album. The shop first opened in June of last year, but had been on West’s radar for months beforehand –...
NME
Kanye West dropped by Foot Locker and TJ Maxx, escorted from Skechers HQ after “unannounced” visit
TJ Maxx and Foot Locker are the latest companies to cut ties with Kanye West – and Skechers refused to engage him in potentially establishing them – taking a stance against the rapper’s recent antisemitic and racist comments. In a statement shared with CNN, a representative for...
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME
Kanye West’s net worth drops from $2billion to $400million after Adidas ends Yeezy deal
Kanye West‘s net worth has reportedly plummeted from $2billion (£1.3billion) to $400million (£348million) following the end of his partnership with Adidas. According to Forbes magazine, “Ye is no longer a billionaire” after Adidas terminated their contract with the rapper and entrepreneur today (October 25) over his anti-semitic comments.
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
NME
Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK
Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
NME
Quentin Tarantino lists seven movies he thinks are “perfect”
Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles. The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).
NME
Billie Eilish says it was “so surprising” people thought her music was “depressing”
Billie Eilish has said that it was “so surprising” to find out that people thought her music was “depressing”. The singer is one of a number of artists – including Doja Cat, King Princess, Koffee, Mickey Guyton, Flying Lotus, Camilo and Tobe Nwigwe – who will explore their musical beginnings in a new Audible series called Origins.
NME
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
Prince Jackson Just Reacted To Harry Styles Being Called The New "King Of Pop"
"When you look at where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference."
NME
The Beach Boys share unreleased track ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have shared a previously unreleased track from the early 1970s – listen to ‘Carry Me Home’ below. The track was written during 1972’s ‘Holland’ sessions by Dennis Wilson about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War. ‘Carry Me Home’ will appear...
NME
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”
Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
NME
Kanye West’s Donda Academy closes amid recent controversy
Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reportedly closed with immediate effect following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments. According to an email received by parents which was viewed by The Times, principal of Donda Academy, Jason Angell, said that “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately”.
NME
Sheryl Crow recalls “awful” Woodstock ’99: “It was debauched right from the beginning”
Sheryl Crow has reflected on her “awful” experience at Woodstock ’99, recalling the moment that forced her to cut her performance short. The recent three-part Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 revealed details of the chaotic three days of looting, arson and sexual assault that ensued at the third incarnation of the legendary festival.
NME
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below. The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.
NME
Benjamin Clementine on new album ‘And I Have Been’ and pursuing acting: “It’s time for me to do something else that I’ve discovered”
Benjamin Clementine has spoken about the details of his forthcoming trilogy of albums as part one ‘And I Have Been’ is released today – read NME‘s interview with the singer-songwriter below. The Mercury Prize winner’s first album in five years is out today (October 28) via...
NME
Ed Sheeran reveals plans for new documentary about his life
Ed Sheeran has revealed that a new documentary about his life is in the works. The singer, who is set to take his ‘Mathematics’ world tour into 2023, revealed that the film has already begun shooting. He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment...
Comments / 0