FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
The fascinating collection of a Mount Pleasant couple
Over the course of their 50-year marriage, a Mount Pleasant couple has amassed one of the most eclectic collections of vintage electronics, art, and two wagon trailers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Guitar for Life Café going out with a bang
WAUKESHA — Owner of Guitar for Life Café and Studio Danny Faustmann took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce the café’s closing, scheduled for Nov. 4. “We’ve got 10 days to celebrate what we’ve been able to do here,” said Faustmann on the livestream. “It was nice to be here for the last three years.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Darkness will not overcome the light’, Dancing Grannies say
WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks Jr., the man behind the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident, was convicted of all 76 charges against him Wednesday. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who haven’t commented much over the past year broke their silence with a statement on Thursday. The group members who were killed in the parade included Tamara Durand, 52; Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, the husband of one of the members, who was 81.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky, a ’70s-inspired restaurant, now open at The Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Here Chicky Chicky, a new 1970s-inspired, fast-casual restaurant in The Corners of Brookfield, had their official soft opening on Oct. 20. The restaurant at 20340 W. Lord St., between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin, has a chicken and champagne concept with a variety of fried chicken options and a champagne vending machine.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local shop owners help decorate Milwaukee Christmas Fantasy House for a cause
CEDARBURG — Two local business owners are helping bring the Christmas spirit to the greater Milwaukee area for the 29th annual Christmas Fantasy House, which benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. This is the second year that the owners of Birchwood Wells, Emily Wellskopf and her mother...
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The spookiest Halloween decorations across Waukesha County
'Tis the season of ghosts and goblins. With most cities and towns hosting trick or treating hours over the next several days, some around the county have been working hard to set up complex and spooky front yard displays to frighten those trick or treaters along the way. We asked...
Little Big Beer Fest returns to Grafton with over 20 unique beers this December
Little Big Beer Fest is returning to Grafton this December with over 20 different specialty beers. The festival was originally born in December 2020 to host a fundraiser for Family Sharing.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
ktalnews.com
Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
hotelnewsresource.com
Brandon Drusch Named General Manager for The Pfister Hotel and Managing Director of Both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel Milwaukeein
Dana Johnson promoted to succeed Drusch as general manager of Saint Kate The Arts Hotel. Marcus Hotels & Resorts today announced the promotions of Brandon Drusch and Dana Johnson at its Milwaukee hotels. Drusch was promoted to general manager of The Pfister Hotel and managing director of both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Tim Smith who retired this fall. Johnson was promoted to general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Drusch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elenore Elizabeth Piette
Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2022. To know her is to love her. Elenore Elizabeth Piette died peacefully at home in Brookfield surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 82 years old. Faith and family were the foundation of Elenore’s life. She was born...
The Waukesha victims included an 8-year-old boy, a loving grandmother and a woman excited to make her debut in the Dancing Grannies
Six people ranging in age from the elderly to a child have died in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident from November 21, 2021.
