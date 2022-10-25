Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?
(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
Why is everyone suing over student debt cancellation?
Last week the Cato Institute, the think tank for which I work, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to halt its mass student debt cancellation order. Cato’s suit joins at least six others, with plaintiffs making various claims of harm. The ultimate aim of all the suits, though, is the same: To stop a move that…
