ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari

The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)

A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City

An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

FNF sells 3-building property in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments

FNF Property Associates sold three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments, NAI James E. Hanson reported this week. Positioned on the northern edge of Westwood, 661-665 Broadway is a 1-acre, L-shaped lot containing three buildings including a single-family housing unit, a garage/warehouse and an auto repair center.
WESTWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Blackstone investing up to $1B in South Plainfield’s PTC

PTC Therapeutics Inc., the South Plainfield-based biopharmaceutical company, announced a financing collaboration with Blackstone that could be worth as much as $1 billion. The biopharma firm said in a news release that funds managed by the New York-based investment firm are making an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in cash upon closing of the transaction.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Glassboro-Camden Line moves forward

Infrastructure consulting firm South Jersey Transit Partners has been selected by the Glassboro-Camden Line project team to provide preliminary engineering and design, project management and professional services for the pre-construction phase of the light rail line. The PED phase is a critical part of the 18-mile project, as it will...
PIX11

Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
roi-nj.com

Coughlin touts support for manufacturing at Middlesex roundtable

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin offered strong support for manufacturing in the state during a roundtable with sector leaders Wednesday in Sayreville. “Good-paying middle-class jobs that empower people to take pride in their work and to stay engaged in their communities are important,” Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) said. “Manufacturers have long provided those kinds of jobs in places like South Amboy, where I grew up seeing firsthand their positive impact on families.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest

The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy