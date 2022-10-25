Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
roi-nj.com
BioCentriq cuts ribbon on clean room facility in South Brunswick
BioCentriq Inc., the Newark-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has cut the ribbon on a new good manufacturing practice facility in South Brunswick, it announced Friday. The CDMO, which got its start at New Jersey Innovation Institute and was purchased by South Korean company GC in...
roi-nj.com
UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari
The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
roi-nj.com
B6 sells 2 development sites in Jersey City (98,518 sq. ft.) for $21.65M
B6 Real Estate Advisors announced Thursday it has completed the sale of two development sites in Jersey City — totaling close to 100,000 square feet — for $21.65 million. The names of the seller and the buyer were not disclosed. The sites break down as follows:. 70 Mallory...
roi-nj.com
Signature Acquisitions inks more than 63K sq. ft. of office space in Parkway portfolio
Signature Acquisitions announced Tuesday that it has recently completed over 63,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals over the past five months in its Garden State Parkway portfolio. The activity totals over 57,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals across the Parkway Commerce Center in Cranford...
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
roi-nj.com
IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City
An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
roi-nj.com
FNF sells 3-building property in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments
FNF Property Associates sold three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments, NAI James E. Hanson reported this week. Positioned on the northern edge of Westwood, 661-665 Broadway is a 1-acre, L-shaped lot containing three buildings including a single-family housing unit, a garage/warehouse and an auto repair center.
roi-nj.com
Levin arranges 15,800 sq. ft. Tropical Supermarket lease in South Plainfield
Tropical Supermarket is coming to Clinton Corners in South Plainfield, Levin Management Corp. said. The grocer, which has a Hispanic flair and an established presence in New Jersey, will take over space at Clinton Corners that formerly housed a Bravo supermarket — maintaining the property’s full occupancy. LMC...
roi-nj.com
Blackstone investing up to $1B in South Plainfield’s PTC
PTC Therapeutics Inc., the South Plainfield-based biopharmaceutical company, announced a financing collaboration with Blackstone that could be worth as much as $1 billion. The biopharma firm said in a news release that funds managed by the New York-based investment firm are making an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in cash upon closing of the transaction.
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli appointed exclusive leasing agent for 246,000 sq. ft. Ocean County shopping center
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC said it was appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center in the heart of Brick Township’s retail hub, according to a Monday announcement from the Old Bridge-based brokerage. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group. Located at 1930 Route...
roi-nj.com
Glassboro-Camden Line moves forward
Infrastructure consulting firm South Jersey Transit Partners has been selected by the Glassboro-Camden Line project team to provide preliminary engineering and design, project management and professional services for the pre-construction phase of the light rail line. The PED phase is a critical part of the 18-mile project, as it will...
Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company ownership. Will this affect plans for the Staten Island store?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- David Green, faithful founder of Hobby Lobby, has announced his intension to give away ownership of his company to a yet unnamed benefactor in order to best preserve the brand’s purpose and mission. The openly devout Christian businessman, who has faced criticism for closing his stores on Sundays and letting his own religious liberties interfere with employee health-care coverage, gave a simple explanation for the uncommon decision: “I chose God.”
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
Jackson planners hear proposal for four private schools on Leesville Road tract
JACKSON — Testimony is expected to resume at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Jackson Planning Board on an applicant’s proposal to construct four private schools at 443 Leesville Road. Bellevue Estates, LLC, of Lakewood, is seeking municipal approval to construct three private elementary schools, one private high...
roi-nj.com
Coughlin touts support for manufacturing at Middlesex roundtable
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin offered strong support for manufacturing in the state during a roundtable with sector leaders Wednesday in Sayreville. “Good-paying middle-class jobs that empower people to take pride in their work and to stay engaged in their communities are important,” Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) said. “Manufacturers have long provided those kinds of jobs in places like South Amboy, where I grew up seeing firsthand their positive impact on families.”
roi-nj.com
East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest
The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Comments / 0