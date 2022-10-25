ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com

Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes

Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
constructiontechnology.media

Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma

Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
satnews.com

Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer

Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
satnews.com

ETL Systems’ Business Development Director will continue with significant growth

ETL Systems, a global manufacturer and distributor of critical RF equipment for satellite ground stations and RF components, appointed John Vesey as Business Development Director. Mr. Vesey brings more than 30 years of industry experience to ETL Systems, having previously worked as Vice President of one of the world’s leading...
rigzone.com

Sembcorp Inks Deals With Japan On Low-Carbon Hydrogen Initiatives

Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives. — Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives. As a leading producer of renewable energy and...
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
kalkinemedia.com

Three ASX mining players with elevated focus on ESG & sustainability

The menace of climate change and related issues has compelled mining companies across the globe to level up their game in addressing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Sustainability and ESG are fast becoming the sector’s novel point of convergence. It is now a priority for most companies...
theevreport.com

SKF and NIO expand strategic cooperation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – SKF and NIO, a leading premium smart electric vehicle manufacturer have strengthened their strategic cooperation. As part of the agreement, SKF will be a preferred supplier of ceramic ball bearings and provide wide-ranging technical expertise to support NIO’s product development and global expansion plans. In...
crowdfundinsider.com

MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M

Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
The Associated Press

Berry Global Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award for Circular Solution that Minimizes Plastic Waste

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005425/en/ Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Joins EU Circular Textile Initiative

The Lenzing Group, a global provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is reinforcing its commitment to circularity by becoming a partner in the CISUTAC (Circular and Sustainable Textile and Clothing) project co-funded by the European Union. The new consortium was established to support the transition to a circular and sustainable textile sector and, including Lenzing, the 27 consortium members consist of industry association Euratex, textile company Inditex, PVH, Decathlon and NGO Oxfam. For its part, Lenzing is focusing on the development of recycling processes for cellulose fibers in line with its own corporate strategy. CISUTAC aims to prevent,...
TechCrunch

GenZero’s Frederick Teo on “limitless” opportunities in climate tech

GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
kalkinemedia.com

Meet the leadership team steering Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR ) projects, specifically advanced Uranium project targeting the clean energy transition

Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR FRA:65E0) is progressing its highly prospective uranium and gold assets in West Africa. In particular, Haranga’s Uranium Project has undergone ~61,500m of historical drilling and currently has an Exploration Target in accordance with the JORC code (2012) of 5 to 20 MT at a grade range of 350 to 750 ppm eU3O8 (4-35 Mlb contained eU3O8), over only ~0.2km2 of a 1,650km2.
The Associated Press

BlueNalu Establishes Scientific Advisory Board to Support Scale-Up and Consumer Launch

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- BlueNalu, a global leader in the development of cell-cultured seafood, today announced the formation of its scientific advisory board (SAB) to support its next stages of growth. The inaugural board represents a diverse group of internationally renowned technology experts with deep knowledge and proven expertise in innovation, product development, bioprocessing, engineering, sensory science and systems biology. The SAB will work with the team to accelerate the large-scale commercialization plans of BlueNalu’s cell-cultured seafood and is expected to serve as a conduit to connect the team to advantageous resources, innovative solutions and critical collaborations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005451/en/ BlueNalu’s inaugural scientific advisory board members: Jennifer Jo Wiseman (top left); Geoffrey Margolis, Sc.D. (top right); Daniel Gold, Ph.D. (bottom left); Nitin Baliga, M.Sc., Ph.D. (bottom right) (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
protocol.com

Mind the climate tech gap

Happy Thursday, Protopals. (We’re still workshopping it.) It’s a lovely day for a newsletter, isn’t it? Today, we’re exploring the yawning climate tech chasm the world will need to bridge to limit heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But it’s not all bad news. We’re also looking at how the electric school bus is coming into its prime. Hop aboard!

