satnews.com
DLR launches their MAPHEUS 12 research rocket from the Esrange Space Center
On October 21, 2022, at 09:25, the MAPHEUS 12 research rocket of the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrums für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) took off from the Esrange Space Center near Kiruna in northern Sweden and reached an altitude of 260 kilometers before descending back to Earth on a parachute.
CNBC
Investing in Space: Rockets are only the beginning
CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. Five...
NASA’s Bill Nelson: Investing in American workers with space exploration
It has been over half a century since humanity first stepped foot on the Moon, and now we choose to go back again. This time, NASA’s Artemis program is about more than making history with extraordinary feats. It’s maintaining human presence and learning to live in deep space in preparation to go onward to Mars.
satnews.com
MOU signed between Sierra Space + IBM
Sierra Space and IBM have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will find the firms working together to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. The MOU outlines the companies’ plans to integrate IBM’s technology...
Phys.org
Balancing risk and reward in planetary exploration
NASA's Mars rovers strive for groundbreaking scientific discoveries as they traverse the Martian landscape. At the same time, the crews operating the rovers do all they can to protect them and the billions of dollars behind the mission. This balance between risk and reward drives the decisions surrounding where the rovers go, the paths they take to get there and the science they uncover.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris
The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
NBC San Diego
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Phys.org
Lucy spacecraft captures images of Earth, Moon ahead of gravity assist
NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, and an image of the Earth and the Moon on Oct. 13 as a part of an instrument calibration sequence. NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
AOL Corp
James Webb telescope captures Pillars of Creation in unprecedented detail
The James Webb Space Telescope's sightseeing tour just provided a fresh look at one of the most recognizable interstellar objects. Researchers have captured their most detailed image yet of the Pillars of Creation, a star-forming nursery in the Eagle Nebula roughly 6,500 light-years away. The near-infrared picture shows even more detail than Hubble's 2014 snapshot, with an abundance of stars (particularly newborns) in view — there isn't even a galaxy within sight.
Phys.org
As Artemis I launch nears, more Orions on horizon
The Orion spacecraft could be on its first trip to the moon on the Artemis I mission in less than a month, but teams at Kennedy Space Center continue to prep the next capsules planned for human missions, the first of which could fly in just over 18 months. Meanwhile...
CNET
ISS Had to Shift Its Orbit to Dodge Russian Space Junk
In 2021, Russia blew up a defunct Cosmos 1408 satellite in orbit in a widely condemned missile test. On Monday night, the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver to steer clear of space junk the test left behind. "This evening, the International Space Station's Progress 81 thrusters fired for five minutes,...
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet
sciencealert.com
NASA's Lucy Probe Shows The Vast Space Between Us And The Moon
Below is a picture of Earth and the Moon. Our planet is obvious, on the far right side of the image, but the Moon is a little harder to spot. Do you see it?. This isn't a prank. The Moon is there. NASA's Lucy probe, a mission to a group of asteroids near Jupiter, snapped this photo as it zoomed past Earth on October 13.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
An astronaut captured two 'blue blobs' from the ISS. Here's everything to know
An unnamed astronaut aboard the Expedition 66 Mission to the International Space Station (ISS) happened to capture a rare lightning event from space using a Nikon D5 camera. The image was released recently by NASA's Earth Observatory. Lightning events may be commonly observed from Earth but with 254 miles (408...
satnews.com
Phase Four unveils iodine-based propellant for LEO constellations
Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, will expand its Maxwell turn-key, plasma propulsion line and offer satellite manufacturers a high performance engine using an inexpensive, domestically sourced iodine-based propellant — Max-V leverages the Maxwell Block 2 engine’s architecture and builds on the radio-frequency thruster’s propellant agnostic capabilities.
satnews.com
SSC scheduled to launch diabetes research in space experiment
How can humankind benefit from space research? Well, the applications are almost unlimited. One example, an experiment onboard SSC‘s SubOrbital Express-3 rocket, aims to provide answers to the questions around type 1 diabetes. Around nine million people worldwide suffer from the autoimmune disease type 1 diabetes. The cause of...
