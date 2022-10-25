ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

roi-nj.com

UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari

The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City

An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject

It’s full steam ahead for two prominent top in Jersey City, one of which is already dominating the Journal Square skyline. The Jersey City Planning Board approved a 1,189-unit project from Kushner Real Estate Group and Silverstein Properties, according to the Hudson Reporter. The project spans two skyscrapers, which are anticipated to take a decade to construct.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest

The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)

A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Blackstone investing up to $1B in South Plainfield’s PTC

PTC Therapeutics Inc., the South Plainfield-based biopharmaceutical company, announced a financing collaboration with Blackstone that could be worth as much as $1 billion. The biopharma firm said in a news release that funds managed by the New York-based investment firm are making an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in cash upon closing of the transaction.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
roi-nj.com

FNF sells 3-building property in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments

FNF Property Associates sold three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments, NAI James E. Hanson reported this week. Positioned on the northern edge of Westwood, 661-665 Broadway is a 1-acre, L-shaped lot containing three buildings including a single-family housing unit, a garage/warehouse and an auto repair center.
WESTWOOD, NJ
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Coughlin touts support for manufacturing at Middlesex roundtable

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin offered strong support for manufacturing in the state during a roundtable with sector leaders Wednesday in Sayreville. “Good-paying middle-class jobs that empower people to take pride in their work and to stay engaged in their communities are important,” Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) said. “Manufacturers have long provided those kinds of jobs in places like South Amboy, where I grew up seeing firsthand their positive impact on families.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Teaneck-based Ness Digital Engineering to be acquired by KKR

Ness Digital Engineering, a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, will be acquired by KKR, a leading global investment firm, it was announced Thursday. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Teaneck, Ness is a leading provider of end-to-end digital transformation services that specializes in building digital software products and platforms....
TEANECK, NJ
PIX11

Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Community Policy