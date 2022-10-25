Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
roi-nj.com
B6 sells 2 development sites in Jersey City (98,518 sq. ft.) for $21.65M
B6 Real Estate Advisors announced Thursday it has completed the sale of two development sites in Jersey City — totaling close to 100,000 square feet — for $21.65 million. The names of the seller and the buyer were not disclosed. The sites break down as follows:. 70 Mallory...
roi-nj.com
BioCentriq cuts ribbon on clean room facility in South Brunswick
BioCentriq Inc., the Newark-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has cut the ribbon on a new good manufacturing practice facility in South Brunswick, it announced Friday. The CDMO, which got its start at New Jersey Innovation Institute and was purchased by South Korean company GC in...
roi-nj.com
UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari
The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
roi-nj.com
IT firm signs lease at 10 Exchange Place, Jersey City
An information technology consulting and talent management firm has signed a lease in Jersey City, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate services firm said in a news release that US Tech Solutions took 9,692 square feet at 10 Exchange Place’s 17th floor. C&W’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject
It’s full steam ahead for two prominent top in Jersey City, one of which is already dominating the Journal Square skyline. The Jersey City Planning Board approved a 1,189-unit project from Kushner Real Estate Group and Silverstein Properties, according to the Hudson Reporter. The project spans two skyscrapers, which are anticipated to take a decade to construct.
roi-nj.com
Signature Acquisitions inks more than 63K sq. ft. of office space in Parkway portfolio
Signature Acquisitions announced Tuesday that it has recently completed over 63,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals over the past five months in its Garden State Parkway portfolio. The activity totals over 57,000 square feet of office leases, expansions and renewals across the Parkway Commerce Center in Cranford...
roi-nj.com
East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest
The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
roi-nj.com
Blackstone investing up to $1B in South Plainfield’s PTC
PTC Therapeutics Inc., the South Plainfield-based biopharmaceutical company, announced a financing collaboration with Blackstone that could be worth as much as $1 billion. The biopharma firm said in a news release that funds managed by the New York-based investment firm are making an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in cash upon closing of the transaction.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
roi-nj.com
FNF sells 3-building property in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments
FNF Property Associates sold three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood to Eagle Rock Investments, NAI James E. Hanson reported this week. Positioned on the northern edge of Westwood, 661-665 Broadway is a 1-acre, L-shaped lot containing three buildings including a single-family housing unit, a garage/warehouse and an auto repair center.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
roi-nj.com
Coughlin touts support for manufacturing at Middlesex roundtable
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin offered strong support for manufacturing in the state during a roundtable with sector leaders Wednesday in Sayreville. “Good-paying middle-class jobs that empower people to take pride in their work and to stay engaged in their communities are important,” Coughlin (D-Woodbridge) said. “Manufacturers have long provided those kinds of jobs in places like South Amboy, where I grew up seeing firsthand their positive impact on families.”
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
roi-nj.com
Teaneck-based Ness Digital Engineering to be acquired by KKR
Ness Digital Engineering, a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, will be acquired by KKR, a leading global investment firm, it was announced Thursday. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Teaneck, Ness is a leading provider of end-to-end digital transformation services that specializes in building digital software products and platforms....
Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
Comments / 0