Middlesex County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ValueWalk

Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply

New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

N.J. Chamber’s Atlantic City business summit & expo to return

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it will host another two-day summit & expo, March 14-15 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Last spring, the chamber gathered more than 650 business executives for a summit that produced recommendations to state leaders about New Jersey’s most pressing business and economic issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

For some, NJ offers double tax relief

Rising inflation may help more of New Jersey’s senior and disabled homeowners qualify for hefty property-tax relief benefits and state officials have been urging them to take a new look at the eligibility requirements before it’s too late. The deadline to file an application for the state’s “Senior...
New Jersey 101.5

Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ

The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
NEW JERSEY STATE
hudsoncountyview.com

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
roi-nj.com

10 years after Sandy, investor-owned utilities providing lessons learned

Superstorm Sandy was a life-altering event for so many in New Jersey. It changed how we view our approach to handling 100-year storms and exposed the numerous vulnerabilities to flooding across our state. Post-Sandy, there were lessons to be learned about the need to expand investment in infrastructure. New Jersey’s investor-owned utilities heeded those lessons and proactively moved to make our state safer. Their actions can serve as an example to others of how preventative measures save time, money and major disruptions.
NJ.com

First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ
PIX11

Farmers markets close for the year after battling obstacles

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmers markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles. “Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms. That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmers market, which is wrapping up for the season. […]
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

World Insurance grows presence in N.C.

Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC has expanded its presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of a Winston-Salem insurance firm, it announced Wednesday. The firm provides personal and commercial insurance products in the property & casualty insurance industry in North Carolina. “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to CIG...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

