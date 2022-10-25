Superstorm Sandy was a life-altering event for so many in New Jersey. It changed how we view our approach to handling 100-year storms and exposed the numerous vulnerabilities to flooding across our state. Post-Sandy, there were lessons to be learned about the need to expand investment in infrastructure. New Jersey’s investor-owned utilities heeded those lessons and proactively moved to make our state safer. Their actions can serve as an example to others of how preventative measures save time, money and major disruptions.

