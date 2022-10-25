Read full article on original website
Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!
Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy. Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected...
Brentwood and Bel Air Among Local Neighboods Experiencing Antisemitic Incidents
Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal). Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana. There has...
Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95. One of America’s favorite meals is getting hit by inflation as reported by Moneygeek. Their analysis found that the price of a hamburger, fries and a beverage has risen sharply in the last year. This analysis took stock of the prices in the 50 largest cities in the United States at 145 national and local restaurant chains and restaurants and found that prices on your average burg rose 9%.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates Unprecedented $4.9 Million to Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles
Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders. Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) announced last week that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $4.9 million to the organization. The gift will provide girls throughout Los Angeles a...
Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction
Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6. Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned and operated gallery since 1984, announced its upcoming fall lively auction to be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 pm with works by Carlos Almaraz, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams and more.
Jury Awards Family of Special Needs Twins $45 Million in Abuse Lawsuit Against SMMUSD
Twins physically abused by behavioral aid, according to lawsuit. A jury last week ruled that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District must pay $45 million to the family of special needs twins who were physically abused by a behavioral aid. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by plaintiffs Charles and...
Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend
A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor will get a $10 In-N-Out gift card. The event benefits City of Hope and will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Center, located at 2450 Broadway. Walk-ins are...
Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar. Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
