Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95. One of America’s favorite meals is getting hit by inflation as reported by Moneygeek. Their analysis found that the price of a hamburger, fries and a beverage has risen sharply in the last year. This analysis took stock of the prices in the 50 largest cities in the United States at 145 national and local restaurant chains and restaurants and found that prices on your average burg rose 9%.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO