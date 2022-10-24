EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005425/en/ Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. (Photo: Business Wire)

