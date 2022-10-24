Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s SwiftJet business aviation inflight connectivity service distribution partners named
Inmarsat’s new SwiftJet inflight connectivity service for the business aviation market has passed an important milestone — Satcom Direct and Honeywell named as the first, global distribution partners. The announcement comes less than five months after SwiftJet was launched as the world’s fastest business aviation inflight connectivity service...
thefastmode.com
Ceragon Unveils its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) Software
Ceragon Networks announced that its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) software announced earlier this year is now available for purchase as part of its IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution. The RAON software is designed to increase operational efficiency, simplify radio monitoring and management, and reduce energy consumption at...
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on “limitless” opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Tech Partners with LIVALL for Mobility Product Launch
Telefónica Tech strengthens its value proposition with the creation of a new product category, Sustainable Mobility, which will include the portfolio of the preventive security technology company LIVALL . To this end, both companies have signed an agreement whereby Telefónica Tech becomes a strategic and exclusive partner of LIVALL...
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
PC Magazine
1 Million Gigabit Internet Speed Reached With a Single Chip and Laser
Researchers in Europe have developed an efficient way to deliver internet speeds at over 1 million gigabits per second through a single chip and laser system. The experiment achieved a speed of 1.8 petabits per second, or nearly twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits at the same rate. Amazingly, the feat was pulled off using only a single optical light source.
Canagold Drills 22.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 4.3 Metres in Y-Vein System at New Polaris
VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) (“Canagold” or the “Company”) announces high-grade gold assay results from the first four drill holes of 20 completed as part of an 8,000-metre drill program targeting the Y-veins at New Polaris. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005415/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
Berry Global Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award for Circular Solution that Minimizes Plastic Waste
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005425/en/ Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Kinaxis Expands in Asia with New System Integrator and Reseller Partnerships
To support its growing customer base, Kinaxis welcomes 12 new System Integrators and Value Added Resellers across Asia. Kinaxis Inc, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden customer value in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by welcoming 12 new System Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VAR) and Referral partners across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
satnews.com
Marlink’s new Greek acquisition, Hellenic Radio Services
Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has completed the acquisition of the satellite communications business of Hellenic Radio Services (HRS). After the growth via its Piraeus-based subsidiary Marlink CG, this acquisition strengthens Marlink’s position and footprint in the strategic Greek market. It also enables the company to further expand its service and support operations to meet the growing requirements of Greek shipowners.
marinelink.com
Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy
Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany
Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
daystech.org
Seed Funds for Insight Platform Ask-AI
Israel-based ‘direct reply’ and perception platform Ask-AI has raised $9m in a seed spherical of funding, which it is going to use to speed up development, increasing each its operations and its enterprise attain. Based on synthetic intelligence and pure language processing, the agency’s platform can determine recurring...
Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Reaches Five Million Customer Lines in Five Years
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Today Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile, one of the fastest growing mobile services in the country, has surpassed five million customer lines in just five years. Xfinity Mobile is one of the top-rated providers for customer satisfaction and value according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), is beating the major mobile carriers on price, and delivering the fastest overall mobile service in its footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005170/en/ Xfinity Mobile surpassed five million customer lines in five years. (Graphic: Business Wire)
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
nftgators.com
Binance Labs Invests in Web3 Security Startup Ancilia
Binance Labs led the undisclosed pre-seed round as part of its strategy to ramp up security in web3. Ancilia is one of the companies looking to offer automated real-time threat detection and protection SaaS to web3 projects. Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs said enhancing security...
getnews.info
Methanol Market will Garner US$ 36.3 Billion in Revenues by 2026- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 653 market data Tables and 93 Figures spread through 512 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Methanol Market””. Methanol Market by Feedstock(Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative(Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry, and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA) The global methanol market...
satnews.com
Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer
Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
Comments / 0