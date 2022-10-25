ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
 3 days ago
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year.

The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.

Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.

Coke's results mirrored rival PepsiCo, which also raised its earnings forecast this month after boosting prices by 17% in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Airbus 3rd-quarter earnings grow despite supply chain woes

TOULOUSE, France — (AP) — Airbus reported Friday that earnings grew in the third quarter and revenue rose through the first nine months of 2022 as it benefited from a strong U.S. dollar despite supply chain issues. The Toulouse, France-based company said it has delivered 437 commercial aircraft...
US futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter

Wall Street pointed toward declines before markets opened Friday, but most major U.S. indices were still on track for rare back-to-back weekly gains, as an awful week for technology companies comes to a close and the Elon Musk era at Twitter begins. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered...
World shares lower, led by 3.7% drop in Hong Kong

Shares skidded Friday in Europe and Asia, with heavy selling of technology shares pulling Hong Kong's benchmark 3.7% lower. Germany's DAX dropped 0.9% to 13,090.91 and the CAC40 in Paris lost 0.6% to 6,205.73. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.6% to 7,029.81. The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.8% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.
Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 2% higher in afternoon trading and heading for its first back-to-back...
Oil giant Exxon rakes in a record $19.66B in profits

Exxon Mobil broke records again with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in revenue during the quarter, more than double revenue last year during the same period. Americans have struggled with painfully...
