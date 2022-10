(Image credit: Getty)

Next year’s Tour de France Femmes could be set for a summit finish on the iconic Col du Tourmalet, according to French radio network RTL.

On Monday, French journalist Nicolas Georgereau tweeted what he expects to be the route for the race’s second edition in 2023. “Starting in Clermont-Ferrand and finishing in Pau,” Georgereau wrote, “with notably a summit finish on the Tourmalet.”