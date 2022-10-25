ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: The War on Progressive Prosecutors Is Also a War on Democracy

When the voters of San Francisco recalled DA Chesa Boudin barely two years into a term coinciding with a worldwide pandemic and massive disruption, even though it was heavily financed by outside money at least you could argue it was the voters deciding to remove an elected official—as questionable as that process may have been.
davisvanguard.org

Letter: To Assistant DA Terry Wiley, Stop Making Oakland the Boogeyman of Crime in Alameda County

We, as leaders of the civil rights and Black community in Oakland, are very disturbed by comments District Attorney candidate Terry Wiley made at several recent candidate forums. As reported by KRON 4 News, on October 19, 2022, Mr. Wiley stated “crime is being driven by 59 gangs that currently occupy the City of Oakland – they are driving it. They commit one out of every homicide . . . ”
davisvanguard.org

California Paves the Way for Clean Energy with New SB 1020

Vallejo – California, on Sep. 16, 2022, Newsom signed the 100% Clean Electric Grid (SB 1020) bill which aims to reduce the state’s dependency on fossil fuels in three stages. The first goal is to increase the state’s green energy consumption to 90% by 2035, followed by a 5% increase for 2040, and be at 100% clean energy utilization by 2045.
