We, as leaders of the civil rights and Black community in Oakland, are very disturbed by comments District Attorney candidate Terry Wiley made at several recent candidate forums. As reported by KRON 4 News, on October 19, 2022, Mr. Wiley stated “crime is being driven by 59 gangs that currently occupy the City of Oakland – they are driving it. They commit one out of every homicide . . . ”

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO