Veteran hip hop artist and producer Mike Regal released a new album this week. We last heard from him this summer when he dropped the exciting banger “W O R K” yet here he is with a batch of fourteen fresh tracks. There’s a reason why Regal is as revered in Milwaukee music as he is; he’s both personable and versatile with many collaborative doors wide open, and he capitalizes on that here with a ton of features ranging from MoCity to Bizness Boi to Ar Wesley to Rob Knapp and more. Regal recognizes what it takes in order to be a real player in this game, and “Highly Favored” solidifies his tenure with songs that flex as much as they get you inspired.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO