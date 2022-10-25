Read full article on original website
Related
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Don't count on stocks having bottomed out yet – they could fall another 25% if further Fed tightening fuels a severe downturn, Goldman Sachs warns
Stocks haven't bottomed out yet, and investors are underestimating the risk of a deep recession, Goldman Sachs warned Tuesday. The bank's strategists said that a severe economic downturn could see the benchmark S&P 500 index fall to 2,888 points, or 25% below its level as of Tuesday's closing bell. "The...
Former Fed Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson Thinks The Markets Have It Wrong And Rate Hikes Will Continue Into 2023
Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and former CEO of TIAA, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier Monday morning to discuss what he expects to come from the Fed. What Happened: As the markets began to rally last week into Friday, based on the potential...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
invezz.com
George Gammon: A very high probability that real US Home Prices fall by 50% over the next few years
In some prime US cities, home prices are down considerably over the past 90 days. Higher inflation is forcing an increased supply of housing. Higher mortgage rates are leading to demand destruction in the sector. George Gammon, an American real estate investor and popular YouTuber, believes that the housing crash...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
European Central Bank makes another large interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency's history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy.
kitco.com
The Federal Reserve will break something and that will be good for gold - Axel Merk
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments, said that...
The Fed is realizing that inflation is a smaller 'black hole of pain' than previously thought, and stocks could rally 16% by year-end, Fundstrat says
The Fed is realizing inflation is a smaller "black hole of pain" than previously thought, Fundstrat said. The firm pointed to softer comments from Fed officials that suggested a pause in December. A pivot on rate hikes could lead stocks to rally 16% through the end of this year, Fundstrat...
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
msn.com
Stocks bounce, see highest close in over a month amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot
U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to their highest closes in more than a month, as investors assessed weaker-than-expected economic data and the possibility that the Federal Reserve might pull back on aggressive rate increases by year-end. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
Comments / 0