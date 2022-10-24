Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
eastidahonews.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
KDRV
VIDEO: Medford Police standoff involves shots fired, police perimeter, road closure
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police say this evening they have a car theft and police standoff suspect in custody after hours of afternoon negotiation. kdrv.com has another article with information about the day-long incident. NewsWatch 12's earlier coverage follows, updated Thursday evening with video supplied by a viewer. NewsWatch 12...
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KDRV
Two drivers expected to survive after major collision near Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- Two drivers are expected to survive after they were involved in a major-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hamrick Road and Pine Street in Central Point. According to Jackson County Sergeant John Richmond, both the driver of a UPS and semi-truck only sustained minor injures...
jacksoncountyor.org
After Nearly 150 Days, Fire Season Ends on the ODF Southwest Oregon District
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE, Ore. (Oct. 25, 2022) – After a long, dry, and un-seasonably warm season, the 2022 fire season on the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District is officially ending on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. The ending of the 2022 season eliminates all public regulated use restrictions and industrial fire precaution level requirements. This announcement affects 1.8 million acres across Jackson and Josephine counties. This fire season on the Southwest Oregon District spanned 147 days.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/25 – Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect, Mail Found In River Included Josephine County Election Ballots
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in...
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
kptv.com
Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle. According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
KTVL
The tiny saw-whet owl is easy to hear, hard to see
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You may have heard this owl's signature 'toot' of a hoot in late winter and early spring. About the size of a robin, the tiny saw-whet owl is very good at hiding. Mottled brown feathers help provide camouflage to adult saw-whet owls. Those camouflaging colors however don't come in until the owl reaches adulthood with the juvenile's fluffy feathers being a more uniform brown color.
KTVL
Southern Oregon, northern California no exception to national decline in test scores
Southern Oregon — The National Report Card is out, and schools across the country are failing to make the grade. According to a national assessment, fourth and eighth-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math over the past three years, showing the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s children.
aclu-or.org
Vote “NO” on Jackson County’s Measure 15-203
There were many detrimental consequences from the “War on Drugs,” including government interference with the exploration of innovative drug treatments that could help people with health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. The ACLU of Oregon endorses a “NO” vote on Jackson County’s Measure...
Comments / 0