College Football Playoff Rankings: Forecasting the top 8 contenders

With the last weekend of football before the College Football Playoff selection committee reveals its first set of rankings on Tuesday, let's take stock of just who has the best chance to get into those coveted four playoff spots, and which team looks like it has — wink, wink, eye test! — the best chance to stay there.
No. 12 UCLA looks to remain in Pac-12 hunt against Stanford

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA and Stanford are in unaccustomed spots going into Saturday’s matchup at the Rose Bowl. The 12th-ranked Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are still in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2 despite last Saturday’s 45-30 loss at No. 8 Oregon. Chip Kelly’s message after the Oregon loss has been about making sure it doesn’t linger. “You play 12 games, you only get 12 opportunities, and you can’t let one game equal two games,” he said. “What I mean by that is if you get beat once, you can’t let that team beat you again. I think sometimes your attitude is feeling sorry for yourself, but we don’t get that around here.”
Ohio State feeling the pressure in Penn State matchup

For a program like Ohio State, where finishing 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl last season was considered subpar, the prism through which players and coaches are judged allows for the most minuscule margins of error. If competing for national championships is the expectation, then greatness is the standard to which the Buckeyes will be held.
Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
Where the Buffs fell in CBS Sports’ Top 100 And 1 college basketball rankings

CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander, like some of us, isn’t exactly sure what to expect from the 2022-23 Colorado men’s basketball team. The Buffs are dealing with less roster turnover than they did prior to last year, but they’re also now relying on a few younger players to embrace leadership roles. In Norlander’s top 101 college basketball rankings heading into this season, CU sat No. 85, which probably won’t sit well with most Buffs fans. Here’s what Norlander had to say on Colorado: Will be brief here because I have no clue what to do with Tad Boyle’s Buffs … and I don’t...
College football odds Week 9: Under wagers will rule, other best bets

In college football's Week 9, there's a slate of ranked Pac-12 teams playing on the family of FOX networks. Sign me up!. While some games will be more competitive than others, every fan and bettor will want to check these out. You've got USC licking its wounds after its very first loss, and you've also got my Oregon Ducks, who have been flying high since that hiccup in Week 1 that we've moved past.
Will Clemson's strength of schedule impact its CFP hopes?

Where would the Clemson Tigers finish if they played in the Big Ten or the SEC?. It’s a hypothetical question that could be discussed over a five-course meal and still not have a definitive conclusion. Most would agree that Clemson is a good college football team. But are the...
