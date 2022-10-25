LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA and Stanford are in unaccustomed spots going into Saturday’s matchup at the Rose Bowl. The 12th-ranked Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are still in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2 despite last Saturday’s 45-30 loss at No. 8 Oregon. Chip Kelly’s message after the Oregon loss has been about making sure it doesn’t linger. “You play 12 games, you only get 12 opportunities, and you can’t let one game equal two games,” he said. “What I mean by that is if you get beat once, you can’t let that team beat you again. I think sometimes your attitude is feeling sorry for yourself, but we don’t get that around here.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO