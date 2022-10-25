Read full article on original website
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Forecasting the top 8 contenders
With the last weekend of football before the College Football Playoff selection committee reveals its first set of rankings on Tuesday, let's take stock of just who has the best chance to get into those coveted four playoff spots, and which team looks like it has — wink, wink, eye test! — the best chance to stay there.
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
FOX Sports
Why Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M are underachieving
What do Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M all have in common?. Outside of being four of the most storied programs throughout college football, all four have underachieved up to this point in 2022. Heading into this season, Notre Dame (5), Texas A&M (6) and Oklahoma (9) were all...
No. 12 UCLA looks to remain in Pac-12 hunt against Stanford
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA and Stanford are in unaccustomed spots going into Saturday’s matchup at the Rose Bowl. The 12th-ranked Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are still in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2 despite last Saturday’s 45-30 loss at No. 8 Oregon. Chip Kelly’s message after the Oregon loss has been about making sure it doesn’t linger. “You play 12 games, you only get 12 opportunities, and you can’t let one game equal two games,” he said. “What I mean by that is if you get beat once, you can’t let that team beat you again. I think sometimes your attitude is feeling sorry for yourself, but we don’t get that around here.”
Two weeks before season-opener, Oregon men's basketball dealing with injuries yet again
The Oregon Duck men's basketball team had an offseason last year full of injuries that kept key players off the floor during training camp. For the second year in a row, the Ducks are dealing with injuries yet again. Oregon head coach Dana Altman spoke at the Pac-12 Media Day...
'I'm heartbroken': Oregon center Sedona Prince's senior season ends before it starts
The senior center suffered a torn ligament in her elbow that will require season-ending surgery, the school announced Friday morning.
FOX Sports
No. 14 Utah wins to stay in Pac-12 title hunt as star QB Cameron Rising sits
Facing a feisty Washington State team less than two weeks after a season-defining upset of USC, the No. 14 Utah Utes seemed primed to endure one of those "Pac-12 After Dark" specials that ends with a heartbreaking loss. But while there were a handful of shenanigans a few days prior...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas State
No. 9 Oklahoma State will take its undefeated college football record into one of the toughest stadiums in the Big 12. The Cowboys face Kansas State in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys are coming off a win over Texas where their offense racked up 535 yards....
FOX Sports
Ohio State feeling the pressure in Penn State matchup
For a program like Ohio State, where finishing 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl last season was considered subpar, the prism through which players and coaches are judged allows for the most minuscule margins of error. If competing for national championships is the expectation, then greatness is the standard to which the Buckeyes will be held.
New Arizona State women's basketball coach Natasha Adair talks challenges during Pac-12 Media Day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Natasha Adair has her work cut out for her. She stepped in for a legend in Charli Turner Thorne, who had headed the Arizona State women's basketball program for a quarter century. She moved from the East Coast, which can prove overwhelming in itself. It didn't...
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff still contends UCLA's exit is a major misstep
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was still on the attack for UCLA's move to the Big Ten, saying Bruins coaches and athletes oppose it.
Yardbarker
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff: USC and UCLA going to Big Ten isn't a popular move
It's going to happen whether people like it or not. USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten in 2024. It may not be a popular move amongst supporters of either school. That's the case, at least according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, but really ... what is he supposed to say?
FOX Sports
Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
UCLA Men's Basketball Previews Critical Season at Pac-12 Media Day
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are heading into their season year with the Bruins, joined by elite freshman reinforcements to pursue championship No. 12.
FOX Sports
Ohio State-Penn State, Oklahoma State-Kansas State: CFB Week 9 by the numbers
No. 2 Ohio State will see if it can continue to roll through its season Saturday with its biggest challenge to date, a difficult road contest at No. 13 Penn State on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. The undefeated Buckeyes boast nation's second-best scoring offense, averaging just a shade under 50...
Where the Buffs fell in CBS Sports’ Top 100 And 1 college basketball rankings
CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander, like some of us, isn’t exactly sure what to expect from the 2022-23 Colorado men’s basketball team. The Buffs are dealing with less roster turnover than they did prior to last year, but they’re also now relying on a few younger players to embrace leadership roles. In Norlander’s top 101 college basketball rankings heading into this season, CU sat No. 85, which probably won’t sit well with most Buffs fans. Here’s what Norlander had to say on Colorado: Will be brief here because I have no clue what to do with Tad Boyle’s Buffs … and I don’t...
Where every team ranked in Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
Basketball season is almost upon us
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 9: Under wagers will rule, other best bets
In college football's Week 9, there's a slate of ranked Pac-12 teams playing on the family of FOX networks. Sign me up!. While some games will be more competitive than others, every fan and bettor will want to check these out. You've got USC licking its wounds after its very first loss, and you've also got my Oregon Ducks, who have been flying high since that hiccup in Week 1 that we've moved past.
FOX Sports
Will Clemson's strength of schedule impact its CFP hopes?
Where would the Clemson Tigers finish if they played in the Big Ten or the SEC?. It’s a hypothetical question that could be discussed over a five-course meal and still not have a definitive conclusion. Most would agree that Clemson is a good college football team. But are the...
