Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.6% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a...
GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter
General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
Traton Group again relies on Navistar for sales boost
Germany’s Traton Group reported a 32% drop in operating earnings for the first nine months of the year, but unit sales rose 11% thanks to the Volkswagen-owned truck holding company’s acquisition of Navistar. Excluding Navistar, unit sales would have been down 13% year over year. Strong demand for...
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
America's largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
GM’s Q3 2022 Earnings Beat Expectations Hitting A Record $41.9 Billion In Revenue
General Motors announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, including $2.55 adjusted earnings per share, an EBIT-adjusted net income of $4.3 billion, and a global revenue of $41.89 billion. The earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations by a large margin, with a slightly smaller-than-expected but still record-beating third-quarter revenue.
Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Estimates as Prices Soar
(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue and topped earnings estimates as the Jell-O and Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker benefited from price increases and improved supplies to retailers. The results follow those from General Mills and Kellogg and underscore how multiple price increases over...
Harley-Davidson Reports 21-Percent Revenue Increase Year-On-Year In Q3 2022
On October 26, 2022, Harley-Davidson held its 2022 Q3 earnings call. How are things going following the unexpected production shutdown and supply chain hiccups earlier in the year? From Harley’s account, things are looking better than expected. Harley reports that in Q3, global motorcycle shipments are up 19 percent...
Biden Spars With Oil Executives Over Industry's Record Profits
The president shot down claims from an oil executive who said dividend payouts for investors was a benefit to the American people.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Beats Topline Expectations
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock rose 0.74% (As on October 27, 11:55:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. In Q3, the company made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from the L4 advanced driver assistance systems being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 technology. Earlier, Argo AI had been unable to attract new investors. Accordingly, the company recorded a $2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an $827 million net loss for Q3. The results were influenced by two things Ford signaled in mid-September: 1) supply shortages that left about 40,000 “vehicles on wheels” – built, but awaiting needed parts – in inventory at the end of September and 2) about $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments. Ford expects to complete the vehicles and sell them to dealers during Q4. Ford’s third-quarter operating cash flow was $3.8 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion, reflecting strong automotive cash generation. The company ended the quarter with cash and liquidity of $32 billion and $49 billion, respectively.
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Amazon stock sinks 13% on weak fourth-quarter guidance
Amazon reported third-quarter results on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates. It also gave a disappointing sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock sunk in extended trading. shares plummeted 13% in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast and missed on revenue estimates. Here are...
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar. Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK.
Forward Air sees further growth in 2023 as macro cools
Asset-light transportation provider Forward Air continues to beat and raise expectations. The company’s outlook for the fourth-quarter and 2023 calls for continued revenue growth and stable margins even as the freight economy cools. Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.93, 3 cents better than the consensus...
General Motors: Q3 Earnings Insights
General Motors GM reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. General Motors beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.25 versus an estimate of $1.89. Revenue was up $15.11 billion from the same...
