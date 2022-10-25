Read full article on original website
Val Demings holds rally in West Palm Beach
As early voting begins in Florida, U.S. Senate hopeful Val Demings attends a rally in West Palm Beach. WPTV was there.
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity.
floridianpress.com
Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida
An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Click10.com
Guilty: Huffing South Florida driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A young Fort Lauderdale man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash, which killed a...
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
FOX 28 Spokane
Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff's Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
floridapolitics.com
Marco Rubio says second arrest for beating of canvasser with bigoted history supports claims of political motive
In the wake of a second arrest connected to the brutal attack of a campaign worker, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is decrying local media as “biased” and “irresponsible” for their reporting on the matter. Rubio on Wednesday posted images to Twitter of an arrest report of...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on...
sflcn.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Showcases Jamaican Culture in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – After a two-year break, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to South Florida with plenty on its plate. Eddy Edwards, who co-founded the event 20 years ago, told South Florida Caribbean News that there is plenty to celebrate. The show takes place November 13 at Miramar...
