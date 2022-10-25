Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head
A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Video of Black Teen Shot by Police at Family Dollar Store Sparks Outrage
Police said the teen was armed and fleeing officers, while a bystander said he was shot when he had stopped running and was raising his arms.
Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed
Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Former law enforcement official says police 'dropped the ball' investigating 2021 rape
A former federal law enforcement official accused Memphis police of not properly investigating a 2021 rape allegedly committed by the same person police say killed Eliza Fletcher.
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Focused on Mississippi: Repairs underway on Windsor Ruins
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Windsor Ruins have fascinated me since I first saw a picture of them back when I was in high school. One of the first television feature stories I ever did was at Windsor, and I’m not the only one to be intrigued by them. Pretty much every time I’ve […]
WLOX
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
