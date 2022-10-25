Read full article on original website
KOBA Insurance Chooses Socotra Policy Core Platform to Expand UBI Product Portfolio
Socotra’s platform will assist KOBA in offering its usage-based insurance internationally and expand its portfolio to other products such as insurance for boats and motorcycles. SAN FRANCISCO. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Socotra, the modern core platform provider for innovative insurers, today announced that. KOBA Insurance. , an insurtech MGA pioneering usage-based...
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (NEWGT) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect NEWGT’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion and analysis below include certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. . Our actual results could differ...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía. Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V. (TMHCC Mexico) (. Mexico...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Ally International Insurance Company Ltd. (AIICL). All companies are domiciled in. Detroit, MI. , except AIICL, which is domiciled in. Bermuda. . The...
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
ClaimBuyout Recognized for Technology Innovation in P&C Insurance Industry
MANSFIELD, Texas , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimBuyout, a national vehicle buying company, has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Technology Innovation as pacesetters who help push the industry forward in digitalization and modernization. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.
Blockchain in Insurance Market Forecast | Present Scenario of Manufacturers By 2031
Blockchain is a digital ledger that can be used to record transactions. It is secure and transparent and has the potential to revolutionize the ins. industry. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology is expected to have a major impact on the insurance industry. A recent study by Accenture found that blockchain could help insurers save.
ALKEME Ranks 6th in Business Insurance Rankings for Both Fastest-Growing US Brokers and US Benefits Brokers by Growth
LADERA RANCH, Calif. , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, is proud to announce it was ranked 6th in. latest rankings for both Fastest-Growing Brokers and Benefits Brokers by Growth in their. October 2022. issue. ALKEME achieved growth of 104% in...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Eighteenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of. The eighteenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
Worldwide Interactive Projector Market Set to Reach $ 3,020.7 Million By 2030
Global Interactive Projector Market Size Is Estimated To Be Worth Usd. In 2021 And Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of Usd. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive Projector Market Trend, Size And Forecast Analysis. Global Interactive Projector Market Reports Provides Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors, Key Challenges,. Major Drivers. & Restraints, Opportunities, And...
New Data from University of Duisburg-Essen Illuminate Findings in Investment (Trading and Liquidity In the Catastrophe Bond Market): Investment
2022 OCT 27 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Economics Daily Report -- Current study results on Investment have been published. According to news reporting out of. Duisburg, Germany. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We provide first insights into secondary market trading, liquidity determinants, and the...
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
(10.2021) Results presentation 3Q 2022
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV) In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act,. Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings. Ángel. L. Dávila Bermejo General. Counsel. 9M 2022 Results. Analyst & Investor presentation. October 28.
Livestock Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Oegema, AFSC: The Global Livestock Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Livestock Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Patent Issued for Toll payment equipment (USPTO 11468714): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Biemer, Edward A. (Eastbourne, GB), Wilson, Thomas J. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some roads (or highways, bridges, tunnels, etc.) require payments for their use. Such roads are commonly referred to as “toll roads” or “turnpikes” and such payments are commonly referred to as a “toll.” The money accrued from collecting toll payments may be used to maintain the road for which the toll was collected. The toll charged may be based on an amount of distance a vehicle travels on the road, the time of day that a vehicle travels on the road, and the type of vehicle that is traveling on the road (e.g., vehicles with different numbers of axels may be required to pay different tolls). If payment is not made when a vehicle passes a toll, a driver or the vehicle’s owner may be issued a ticket or citation for using the road without paying the toll. The fee associated with such ticket may often be for more than the toll payment that was due.
