WKRN
‘He’s a good family man’: Middle TN family remembers father after apartment fire
With the winter months just around the corner, safety is at the top of many minds, especially after several deadly fires across the state this month.
WKRN
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
WKRN
Tennessee man pulled over for driving too slow leads to fentanyl bust
Driving way too slow gets an ex-con a quick ride to a Tennessee jail with close to a pound of pure fentanyl.
WKRN
Train crash lawsuit highlights lack of safety lights, guard at TN railroad crossings
On Tuesday, the mother of three children who died at a train crossing filed a lawsuit, claiming the lack of lights and a crossing arm at the intersection contributed to her children's deaths.
WKRN
Tennessee man helps clean, restore historic cemeteries
Tennessee man helps clean, restore historic cemeteries.
WKRN
Preventing drunk driving on Halloween
Halloween is one of the top nights for DUIs.
WKRN
Tennessee robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it."
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
WKRN
Wilson County group receives $70K grant to expand substance prevention services
There's more money on the way to help fight drug problems in Tennessee.
WKRN
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
WSMV
Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves. The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a...
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville Saturday night on several charges. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver...
WKRN
Gov. Lee launches school safety tool kit
Gov. Lee launches school safety tool kit
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
