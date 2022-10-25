ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

Tennessee man helps clean, restore historic cemeteries

Tennessee man helps clean, restore historic cemeteries.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Preventing drunk driving on Halloween

Halloween is one of the top nights for DUIs.
TENNESSEE STATE
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WKRN

TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices

The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville Saturday night on several charges. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gov. Lee launches school safety tool kit

Gov. Lee launches school safety tool kit
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN

