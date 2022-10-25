Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Tennant might be back, but this former Doctor Who has absolutely zero interest in returning
Doctor Who fans are currently on cloud nine following the confirmation that David Tennant is the Fourteenth Doctor. He’s returning just in time to lead a trilogy of specials to come in 2023 for the never-ending, sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary. Although Tennant is clearly more than happy to return as the Time Lord, another former Doctor has made it abundantly clear he has no interest whatsoever in setting foot in the TARDIS once more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest serial killer thriller reaching #1 in 58 countries reinforces an unhealthy obsession
As if we needed any more proof that modern audiences can’t get enough of serial killer stories, Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recently became one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original episodic offerings despite being received with critical indifference and no shortage of backlash. The platform is at it again in short order, too, with The Good Nurse flying out of the blocks after premiering this past Wednesday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Evan Peters told Ryan Murphy he wanted to ‘play someone normal,’ so he cast him in ‘Dahmer’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022, proving that the viewing public is still hungry for blood-soaked true crime serial killer shows. Dahmer’s crimes are gruesome and disgusting even by the standards of other killers, so it’s a testament to Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters that they made his story so compelling and watchable.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West somehow manages to find humor in his career suicide by cutting ties with himself
Ye is now radioactive. After a slew of antisemitic ramblings, the companies he was partnered with have dropped him like a hot rock. Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx, Christies, Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, and talent agencies UTA and CAA have all announced they’ll either no longer work with him or stock Yeezy-brand products. On top of all that, his controversial Donda Academy is now closed “with immediate effect”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk has officially owned Twitter for a matter of minutes, and he’s already firing a bunch of executives
Well, he’s officially in the building and already kicking out its long-time occupants. Elon Musk is now officially the owner of Twitter and he has already started making those drastic cuts he has been threatening since he claimed he would take over the social media company. Those close to the situation have reported that he has already fired several top executives and, knowing Musk, there is more to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Roseanne Barr, who is Jewish, says she ‘appreciated’ Kanye West’s antisemitic comments
If you thought you’d heard the last of the Kanye West saga now that he’s unsuccessfully peddling his sneakers to Skechers, you thought wrong, because controversial actor Roseanne Barr offered her two cents on Ye’s outbursts of late. In short, as a Jewish woman, she aligns with him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino responds to Kanye West’s claim that ‘Django Unchained’ was his idea
Quentin Tarantino appeared Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked about Kanye West’s recent claims that he gave Tarantino the idea for his blockbuster movie. Released in 2012, Django Unchained made $425 million at the international box office and won multiple Academy Awards including Best Screenplay for Tarantino, who also directed the film. Starring Jamie Foxx in the titular role, the movie can be described as a slave film that becomes more of a bounty hunter revenge film.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew Perry might be the only person in the world who can’t stand Keanu Reeves
In his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and That Big Terrible Thing, due out next week, Matthew Perry reveals his opioid addiction, the fact that he escaped death twice, and the fact that he seems to severely dislike Keanu Reeves. The odd hatred for the Matrix actor can’t be completely explained...
