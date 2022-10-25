Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
How California can expand solar development and support San Joaquin Valley farmers | Guest Commentary
California’s largest farming region faces a daunting challenge. As farmers reduce their groundwater use under California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, the footprint of irrigated agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley will have to shrink. The Public Policy Institute of California estimates that at least 500,000 acres of farmland will likely need to come out of production over the next two decades.
Hanford Sentinel
New tests underscore California’s educational crisis | Dan Walters
California has an overabundance of crises that could be fairly described as existential. We have critical shortages of water, electrical power and housing, our homelessness and poverty are the worst in the nation and out-of-control wildfires consume thousands of homes each year. There is another crisis that threatens California’s future,...
Comments / 0