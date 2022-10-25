ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK — (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
AFP

Musk seeks to soothe critics with Twitter content panel

Twitter formally became the private property of Elon Musk on Friday, steering the social media giant down an uncertain path under the stewardship of one of its most vocal critics. European politicians were quick to signal to Musk that the continent had regulations for social media companies.

